More paid sick leave will help stop COVID spread: health unit
Local public health officials continue to support more paid sick leave in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Earlier in the pandemic, the local medical officer of health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, and the area’s board of health wrote to the Ontario government and municipalites to endorse paid sick days. The councils of Belleville and other municipalities have made similar statements, though they’ve supported varying lengths of leave.
And on Tuesday, Official Opposition NDP Leader Andrea Horwath issued another call for more paid sick days, saying the three days made available temporarily by Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government aren’t enough if people or their children need to isolate.
“Three paid sick days won’t be enough for some families to get to the end of September, let alone the school year,” Horwath said in a news release.
“What happens if your child has to self-isolate for 10 days and you can only afford to take three days off? What happens if you use up your three paid sick days staying home from work because you have symptoms, and then your child wakes up with symptoms on day four?”
Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca recently repeated his own call for 10 days of paid sick leave during the pandemic’s fourth wave.
Public health officials have continually emphasized the need for people to stay home when sick and for governments to provide sufficient support to allow them to do so without facing financial hardship.
In a telephone interview this week, Dr. Ethan Toumishey, director of clinical programs for Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, said such programs” are important, especially as we see continuing circulation” of the virus.
“Those policies to support those actions are ultimately going to limit how many people actually get COVID-19 in Ontario and Hastings and Prince Edward,” Toumishey told The Intelligencer.
Friday’s statistics
Cases of COVID-19 in Hastings and Prince Edward Counties continue to see-saw daily, with seven new cases and 31 one active ones as of Friday.
Five of the new cases were in Belleville, the others in Quinte West. One person was vaccinated fully, the rest unvaccinated, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported. No modes of transmission had been determined.
Each person was no older than 49.
There were four recoveries and no new deaths; the total count of the later remained 12.
One person with the virus was in Belleville General Hospital’s intensive care unit, though not requiring a ventilator.
There were 1,312 total cases logged, of which 1,269 were reported as recovered. There were 608 cases involving variants of concern.
The remaining outbreak was at Caressant Care Retirement Residence in Marmora; the case count there remained unchanged 12.
Toumishey said health unit staff are contacting long-term care and retirement homes to arrange those doses; they’re also working with health care providers.
“There is absolutely enough supply” of vaccine for those additional doses, he said.
By Friday morning, more than 85 per cent of local residents ages 12 and older had received at least one dose of vaccine, the health unit’s update showed, while 76 per cent had received two doses. The latter figure was an increase of one per cent from a day earlier.
Across Ontario, there were 848 new cases, 770 recoveries and 11 more deaths. To date 9,590 people in the province had died of COVID-19.
There were four fewer people with the virus in hospitals, for a total of 361, compared to a day earlier. There were 177 patients in intensive care, a decrease of eight, with 153 testing positive. The number of patients on ventilators declined from 115 Thursday to 113 Friday.
Canada recorded 4,261 cases, up from 3,705 on Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. There were 26 new deaths nationally; Canadian deaths from the virus totalled 27,190.
Globally, total confirmed cases of COVID-19 stood at more than 223.3 million, with more than 4.6 million deaths recorded.
More information on COVID-19 and related supports is available on the health unit’s website at hpepublichealth.ca.