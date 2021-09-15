From those who love quilts to others who love their motorcycles, volunteers are helping Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation raise the necessary funds the hospital needs to purchase new medical equipment.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Widows Sons Land O’Lakes Chapter of motorcycle enthusiasts held a fundraising Ride and BBQ Sept. 8 to raise money for the TMH Foundation.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Motorcycle ride and quilts raise funds for TMH Foundation Back to video

The chapter ended up donating $2,500 thanks to the volunteer efforts of Henry Goeree, event chairman, and ride sponors Roely Nivison from Beautiful Things for Charities, Stirling, Kristen Moggach from Re/Max Quinte West, Jenny Abraham from Jenny’s Country Lane, Stirling, and Walter Wolk from Golden Chicken & Ribs, Quinte West.

In addition to the $2,500 raised at the barbecue, Nivison matched the donation with another $2500, making the total donation to the TMH Foundation $5,000.

A new fundraiser, meanwhile was unveiled Sept. 15 by Sharon Urquhart, a dedicated volunteer of the Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation known for her outstanding role with the local hospital advocacy group Our TMH.

Urquhart has made one hundred quilts, a combination of lap quilts for those patients requiring longer hospital stays or living in long term care as well as fidget quilts for those with Alzheimers.

The inspiration for this project came when Urquhart was honoured to receive quilting blocks made by Joyce Young, now a resident of the Belmont in Belleville.

In fact, most of the quilts are made from her left over material from the mask project of 2020 and contributions from friends Sharon Kuhn, Helen Paquette and Sharon’s Cold Creek Clogging family. There is currently an event page on Facebook with all the information of how to get yours, and photos of various quilts.

The Lap Quilts are $25 and the Fidget Quilts are $30.

Payment can be made also by e-transfer to info@tmhfoundation.com.

“We are extremely grateful to all these members of our community who are raising funds to help us purchase medical equipment for our hospital that the government operating funds don’t cover. We can’t do it without them,” said Wendy Warner of TMHF.

To order your quilts, please contact Urquhart at 613-920-2689, go to her event page on Facebook or call the foundation office at 613-392-2540 ext 5401.