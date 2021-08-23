MPP Kramp on the mend

Article content

Daryl Kramp, Hastings-Lennox & Addington MPP, is on the mend from surgery following a sinus-cancer diagnosis earlier this summer.

Writing in a Facebook post Monday, Kramp said he is recovering and will return to duty soon.

“As some of you know, I was diagnosed with an aggressive form of sinus cancer earlier this summer. It has been a difficult time, however I am pleased to say that my surgery went well and while still undergoing treatment, I am on the road to recovery,” he wrote, adding, “the prognosis is good.”

“My personal gratitude goes out to our total range of healthcare professionals who have and continue to serve our communities and our province, particularly given the challenges as a result of COVID-19.”