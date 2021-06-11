Multiple charges in assault case

Article content

A Trenton man is facing numerous charges stemming from complaints of assaults there.

Police receiving the initial complaint at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Const. Devin Leeworthy wrote in a news release.

“Officers arrived and began an extensive search,” Leeworthy wrote, adding the complainant had sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police soon arrested one person on Leopold Street after a brief foot chase.

Leeworthy said it’s now alleged several other people were also assaulted by the same person.

Mathew Scardino, 43, of Quinte West is charged with four counts of assault, four counts of threatening to cause death or bodily harm, three counts of mischief under $5,000, and one count each of assault causing bodily harm and assault with intent to resist arrest.

Scardino was held in custody and was to appear in court Friday for a bail hearing.