Municipal retirees give to Salvation Army, more

The Municipal Retirees Organization of Ontario has donated $7,000 to local groups.

Donations in Zone 5, which spans Peterborough and Northumberland Counties east to Frontenac County and north to Haliburton, were among the donation of $63,000 by the organization across Ontario as part of a COVID-19 relief program.

Members of MROO supports pensioners enrolled in the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System. The pandemic resulted in the cancellation of many events and conferences, so the board opted to invest locally, a news release stated.

Past local director Karen Matthews and her team donated to Salvation Army branches and food banks in Tweed, Picton, Belleville, Napanee, Kingston, and Port Hope and other areas, as well as other charities in Cobourg and Minden.

“MROO is all about supporting and advocating for our members and our local communities,” said MROO president Keith Robicheau. “We couldn’t be happier with the efforts of our zone directors who continue to connect with and support their local communities during this very difficult year.”