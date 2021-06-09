Natural gas projects announced for HPE region

Article content

Ontario is funding new natural gas service for Cherry Valley, the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, Tweed, promising lower costs for those who switch to the service.

Associate Minister of Energy Bill Walker said Wednesday the plan, which is the second phase of the provincial natural gas expansion program begun in 2019, focuses on bringing service to 43 Indigenous, rural and northern areas in which natural gas is not available currently.

He made the announcement in a morning online news conference alongside Premier Doug Ford and energy company officials.

“Folks in rural, northern and Indigenous communities shouldn’t have to pay more,” Ford said.

The expansion is to include $5.2 million for service to about 152 properties in Prince Edward County’s Cherry Valley, Bay of Quinte MPP Todd Smith announced.

“Access to natural gas will help more families and businesses near Cherry Valley find energy savings, while promoting economic development and job creation across Bay of Quinte,” smith said in a news release.