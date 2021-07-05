Neighbour helps stop garage fire from spreading

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The fire at a Harmony Road property was reported shortly after 4 p.m. It was in a garage attached to the house; the garage contained flammable materials, fire prevention officer Ron Rutter wrote in a news release.

But before volunteer fire crews arrived at the scene, a firefighter neighbour used a garden hose and fire extinguishers to reduce the flames.

No injuries resulted.

Rutter estimated damage to be about $15,000.

“The origin of the fire was in the storage garage and is attributed to damaged electrical wiring, possibly from pests,” he added, ruling it to be accidental.

He reminded the public to ensure wiring is installed by a certified electrician and to store or dispose of hazardous materials properly.