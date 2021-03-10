New $2.1M funding for region to protect those in shelters from COVID-19

Vulnerable people in emergency shelters who are at risk of contracting COVID-19 will benefit from protection measures by Hastings and Prince Edward service providers thanks to a new $2 million financial injection by the Ontario government, said Bay of Quinte Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, Wednesday.

Hastings County will receive $1.1 million bringing its total provincial support under what’s called the social services relief fund and since the beginning of the pandemic to $3.5 million.

Lennox and Addington County, which also provides services to Prince Edward County, will receive $893,022 to support projects in both counties. Through the pandemic, it has received $2,678,879 from the province.

“It is important that we equip our shelter providers and others delivering community supports to keep everyone safe – vulnerable people and those on the front lines assisting them,” said Smith, Ontario’s Minister of Children, Community, and Social Services.