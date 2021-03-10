New $2.1M funding for region to protect those in shelters from COVID-19
Vulnerable people in emergency shelters who are at risk of contracting COVID-19 will benefit from protection measures by Hastings and Prince Edward service providers thanks to a new $2 million financial injection by the Ontario government, said Bay of Quinte Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, Wednesday.
Hastings County will receive $1.1 million bringing its total provincial support under what’s called the social services relief fund and since the beginning of the pandemic to $3.5 million.
New $2.1M funding for region to protect those in shelters from COVID-19
Lennox and Addington County, which also provides services to Prince Edward County, will receive $893,022 to support projects in both counties. Through the pandemic, it has received $2,678,879 from the province.
“It is important that we equip our shelter providers and others delivering community supports to keep everyone safe – vulnerable people and those on the front lines assisting them,” said Smith, Ontario’s Minister of Children, Community, and Social Services.
“Our municipal partners know their communities well and do a great job allocating money where it most effectively meets their local needs,” Smith said in a press release.
The new funding comes in response to an increase of COVID-19 cases within some emergency shelters in Ontario and it is intended to protect staff and residents, while also preventing more people from becoming homeless.
Municipal service managers and Indigenous program partners can use the funding to acquire motel and hotel spaces to promote physical distancing, hire additional shelter staff, purchase personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, and add to rent and utility banks.
“Our government is once again taking immediate action to save lives by responding to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in some emergency shelters across the province,” said Steve Clark, Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, in a press release.
“This investment will ensure our municipal service managers can keep vulnerable people and shelter workers safe by providing them with the financial ability to take any means necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19 in shelter spaces.”
Under the SSRF, Ontario has provided $765 million to help service managers and Indigenous program partners support shelters, create longer-term housing solutions, and help vulnerable Ontarians affected by COVID-19, including those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.
Ontario launched the Social Services Relief Fund in March 2020 to help protect the health and safety of the province’s most vulnerable people during COVID-19.
As part of the Community Housing Renewal Strategy and in response to COVID-19, Ontario is investing approximately $1.75 billion in 2020-2021 to help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness. This includes the Social Services Relief Fund.