Children and youth with special needs received a boost Tuesday at a roll-out in Belleville of $240 million in new support by the Ontario government across the province.

Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, and Todd Smith, Minister of Energy and MPP Bay of Quinte, were joined by local municipal and health officials at the Quinte Children’s Treatment Centre in Belleville Tuesday to announce $240 million in funding for special needs children and youth across the province.

New $240M in funds support special needs children: Fullerton

The Ontario government will invest the cash over the course of four years to increase access to critical rehabilitation services to help live happier and healthier lives.

“We all want our children to reach their full potential,” said Fullerton at the Belleville General Hospital site where the treatment centre is housed.

“In order to do that, we need to support the teams and families who are on the frontlines in their daily lives.”

With a focus on enabling children to have access to services when they need them and improving access to critical services like early intervention, $60 million in new funding will be provided to children’s treatment centres and preschool speech and language programs annually beginning this year.

“We know that early intervention leads to better outcomes down the road for children and families,” said MPP Smith. “Today’s investment will result in additional funding of nearly $1.1 million, That’s really important for local families here in this region. It’s a 22 per cent increase, to support delivery of those rehabilitation services through more occupational therapy and more physical therapy and speech and language therapy services.”