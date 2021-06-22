New education director set to helm HPE school board
A new director of education for Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board is set to take the helm for the next five years effective July 1.
Twenty-five-year education veteran Katherine MacIver was selected by the board to lead the public school board.
The new hire comes after former director Sean Monteith announced his departure from the role in May.
In an announcement, the organization said MacIver is “known as an influential leader and strategic, innovative thinker, comes to the role with over 25 years of experience in elementary and secondary education. She is a results-oriented leader who establishes a culture of high expectations and accountability, with a focus on student well-being, equity and learning.”
Lucille Kyle, board chair, said in a press release she is “excited and pleased to welcome Katherine to our team. Everyone is ready to press the reset button as we continue to make students the priority. Our focus is fulfilling the strategic plan goals of student achievement; high expectations; safety and well-being; equity and responsible communication.”
“As the board of trustees, we know that Katherine is well-prepared to lead this dynamic, people-centred organization as we continue to learn together,” said Kyle.
The school board said MacIver will not be speaking with the media until she assumes her new position next month.
However, in a statement issued by the board, MacIver thanked the trustees for their faith in her experience and said she looks forward to serving the region.
“I am excited and honoured to be joining the HPEDSB in the role of director of education. I appreciate the confidence the board of trustees has in me to lead and support HPE students, staff and communities. As a leader and learner, I keep students at the core of decisions and lead by building relationships with transparency and integrity. I am aware of the care and dedication of staff who have been navigating the pandemic response while supporting HPE students and families,” MacIver said.
“I embark on this new journey with enthusiasm and curiosity, as we move into a period of recovery. I am looking forward to working with all students, staff, families and communities to further realize the vision of the strategic plan, Learning Together.”
MacIver’s latest work included serving as a superintendent of education at Trillium Lakelands District School Board which she originally joined in 2010 as a secondary school principal in 2010 after having been a teacher and administrator at elementary and secondary schools at the Keewatin-Patricia District School Board.