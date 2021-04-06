New K2 Petroleum owners refitting 10 Acre Truck Stop anew
Belleville’s famed 10 Acre Truck Stop, once said to be the busiest rest stop for weary truck drivers in Canada, is under new ownership.
The sprawling facility at Loyalist-Wallbridge Road and Highway 401 has seen customers dwindle through the years as other, more modern truck stops opened along the busy main transportation corridor in the province.
Opened in 1977 at Exit 538, the site has traditionally hosted gasoline and diesel pumps, a restaurant, a convenience store and Tim Horton’s as well as maintenance and car-wash facilities.
In an announcement in late March, the firm of K2 Petroleum confirmed on its website that it has acquired the property.
“The transaction will further solidify K2 Petroleum’s commitment to establish a nationwide network of fueling stations and better service its customers,” the company said.
The new owners have big plans to refit the aging property to bring back what was once a bustling centre with hundreds of truck drivers, big rigs and customers.
“Amenities at the new K2 Belleville location will include eight diesel refueling lanes, EV charging stations, convenience stores, truck wash, chrome, tire and truck repair shop, free parking, CAT Scale, showers, laundry facilities, driver’s lounge, restaurant, Tim Hortons, Wi-Fi and ATMs,” the firm said.
“We are pleased to have the opportunity to acquire this landmark site being of strategic importance for truckers travelling through one of Canada’s busiest corridors,” said Kailash Kasal, president and CEO of K2 Group in the press release.
“This truck-stop strengthens our position in the commercial fuel market with the recent launch of the K2 Petroleum fuel card and as we continue to explore new opportunities and expand our portfolio.”
The company said the trucking industry is expecting a good year ahead with “a stronger-than-anticipated start to 2021 in Canada and USA. Traditional economic indicators across the board are signaling a robust rebound as the downturn in service businesses like travel and restaurants have resulted in consumers spending their money online with a rise in ecommerce. This is also due in part to earlier-than-anticipated re-openings, pent-up demand working through the system as well as exceptional policy supports.”
K2 Petroleum said it is a privately held company built with a goal to provide our customer’s growing demand for premium fuel at a competitive price.
“Backed by a team with more that 25 years experience and a desire to provide expert fuel solutions, we’ve strategically partnered with major fuel, tobacco and c-store suppliers to bring our customers high-quality products at competitive prices and make their overall experience as smooth as possible. Saving money on fuel allows our customers to do more for their business, giving them an edge over the competition,” the company said.