New Madoc long-term care home a regional victory: Deline

A new long-term care home in Madoc is good news for all of central Hastings County and for employment, Centre Hastings’ mayor says.

Ontario has approved the construction of the new Clare McFaul Long-Term Care facility in Madoc. It’s planned as a 128-bed building on a 6.5-acre site on St. Lawrence Street West next to a 60-acre conservation area.

“It’s a fantastic step forward,” Mayor Tom Deline told Hastings County council during its Thursday meeting.

“It’s been a long haul. I’m just so, so proud to be able to say, for all central Hastings, that we have a home coming here.”

He thanked county council and staff, as well as provincial officials, for their support

About 55 per cent of Centre Hastings residents are seniors, Deline has said.

Warden Rick Phillips called it “great news.”

He teased the mayor had been “almost like a rabid dog when he was pursuing this long-term care home.”

He said Deline, a longtime mayor, spent years pushing for such a facility, including during the term of council when he was not in office.