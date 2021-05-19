New, more efficient vaccination clinic opening in sports centre
A new COVID-19 mass-vaccination clinic in Belleville’s Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre will open May 31.
The clinic in the centre’s Family Dental Centre arena will be operated by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.
A press release issued Wednesday by the city noted the large space will allow for the use of the so-called “hockey hub” clinic model. Patients will remain in place while vaccinated and the required observation period after receiving vaccine.
It means more work can be done by non-medical staff, allowing clinical workers to focus on vaccinations.
“The improved efficiency of this stream-lined model can result in up to 2,500 vaccinations daily at the site, dependent on vaccine allocations and availability,” the release stated.
It quoted Mayor Mitch Panciuk as saying the clinic had been planned for months but hadn’t opened due to a lack of vaccine.
Parking immediately south of the arena and accessible spots will be available in parking lot “D.”
Clients will take the south entrance to the arena via the traffic lights on Cannifton Road, then follow the signs to the arena clinic, parking in Lot D. They will then use the arena doors on the building’s south side, allowing for minimal contact with others.
Belleville Transit Route 3 buses will stop directly outside the arena.
Do not call the city or health units to book appointments. Instead, visit Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or call 1-833-943-3900.
Latest statistics
The health unit reported 71,699 residents, or 43 per cent of the population, had been vaccinated as of Wednesday, with four per cent vaccinated fully.
Staff reported 10 new and 54 active COVID-19 cases and 11 new recoveries. Four of the new cases were in central Hastings County.
No new deaths were reported. Ten people have died locally since the pandemic began in March 2020.
There were 1,081 total cases logged, of which 1,017 were reported as recovered. There were 441 cases involving variants of concern identified in the region.
There remained five active outbreaks and three of the new cases were outbreak-related. Five were due to close contact with infected people outside of outbreak settings, while one was due to community spread. The mode of transmission for one case had yet to be confirmed.
All new cases were among people younger than 70 and two were among the 14 people hospitalized. There were six people in intensive care and five on ventilators.
There were 1,588 new cases Wednesday in Ontario plus 3,119 recoveries and 19 more deaths. To date 8,525 people in the province have died of COVID-19.
Hospitalizations declined by 83 cases from a day earlier, totalling 1,401. There were 735 patients in intensive care and 539 patients on ventilators.
Canada recorded 3,877 new cases for a total of nearly 1.35 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. There were 35 new deaths nationally.
Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at 164.4 million cases with 3.4 million deaths reported.
More information on COVID-19 and related supports is available on the health unit’s website at hpepublichealth.ca.