New statistics on homelessness in Belleville
As part of a national study on homelessness, Bridge Street United Church volunteers, commissioned by Hastings County, surveyed 153 people who were homeless between 12 p.m. April 20 and the same time the next day. Click here for details on the survey and the county’s next steps.
Of those surveyed:
- 40 per cent had been homeless for at least 12 months
- 68 per cent had been homeless for more than six months
- 48 per cent were first homeless as a child or youth
- 20 per cent said they were Indigenous
- 87 per cent had lived in Belleville for more than one year
- 52 per cent had lived in Belleville for more than 10 years
- 12 per cent had lived in Belleville for less than a year
Income
- 58 per cent were recipients of Ontario Disability Support Program benefits
- 16 per cent received social assistance, such as Ontario Works benefits
- 24 per cent had other income, including benefits for seniors, tax refunds, informal income
- 14 per cent had more than one source of income
Type of homelessness
- 28 per cent were unsheltered
- 25 per cent were unsheltered in a public place, i.e. park, bench, street
- 15 per cent had emergency shelter
- 57 per cent were provisionally accommodated
- 30 per cent stayed in someone else’s home
- 27 per cent were in transitional housing
Reasons for homelessness
- 85 per cent reported rent rates were unaffordable
- 74 per cent said they were of low income
- 26 per cent said they did not have enough income
- 18 per cent reported conflicts with family, a partner, etc.
Ages
- 29 per cent were in their 40s
- 5 per cent were in their 30s
- 19 per cent were ages 50 to 64
- 6 per cent were age 65 or older
- 5 per cent were 25 to 29
- 2 per cent were 20 to 24
- 9 per cent were 15 to 19
- 9 per cent declined to answer or didn’t know
Gender identity
- 104 of 153 participants were male
- 43 female
- 2 non-binary
- 2 trans women
- 1 declined to answer
- 1 did not know
- Sexual orientation
- 137 of 153 participants said they were heterosexual
- 6 bisexual
- 4 declined to answer
- 1 asexual
- 1 gay
- 1 questioning
Education
- 34 per cent had completed high school or equivalent
- 33 per cent had some post-secondary education or were graduates
- 31 per cent had not completed high school
Place of origin
Those who had lived in Belleville for five years or less came there from:
Hastings County: 39 per cent
Other Ontario municipalities: 29 per cent
Prince Edward County: 10 per cent
Other provinces: 8 per cent
Lennox and Addington County: 6 per cent
Northumberland County: 6 per cent
Other country: 2 per cent
Source: Hastings County