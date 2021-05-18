New Tweed hockey team will be the Oil Kings

Article content

And they called them the Tweed Oil Kings.

The name of Tweed’s new Eastern Ontario Super Hockey League Team was announced Tuesday by newly-hired general manager John Desjardins.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New Tweed hockey team will be the Oil Kings Back to video

“This name is very close to my heart,” a news release quoted Desjardins as saying.

“My father was the trainer for the Tweed BP Oil Kings in the 1975-1976 season when the team won the All-Ontario Intermediate C Championship.”

He added many residents either coached, played during, or watched the team’s rise to that victory. This year marks the 45th anniversary of that season.

The original Tweed BP Oil Kings team drew its name from the sponsorship of Ken Jeffrey, then a local fuel agent for the British Petroleum company.

Desjardins is hoping to draw talented players from Tweed and the surrounding area just as that team did, the release continued.