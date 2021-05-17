New youth theatre troupe to take stage in Quinte
A newly minted performing arts youth group is setting the stage for live events this summer to showcase live, local talent.
Quinte Youth Theatre — a pilot project funded by City of Belleville’s art and culture funding — will provide free training and is looking for young people interested in theatre arts.
Organizers say their “goal is to bring children in our community a professional level theatre arts program, at no cost to the participants.”
“With an initial grant from the City of Belleville Arts and Culture funding, we aim to welcome local young dancers, actors, singers, and artists, into experiencing the thrill of participating in live performance events,” the group said.
Quinte Arts Council will be led by QYT Directors Annastacia Smith, Crystal Clark and Jason Wryghte.
The trio says, “we are looking to provide opportunities for youth in the region to have a high quality, free-to-participate experience, with opportunities of the same quality and standards that they would receive in a large metropolitan area.”
“The program is run fully by professional arts instructors, volunteering their time, as well as supporting our local theatres, technicians, and even offering volunteer hours for high school students helping with anything from set building to assistant choreography.”
Too often, the group noted, small cities such as Belleville do not have the necessary resources to provide high-calibre theatre arts programs for children to open up an entirely new world to inquisitive young minds.
Quinte Youth Theatre aims to reach out to all youth regardless of socio or economic backgrounds to introduce them to live performances.
“In small communities, often the arts are an expensive and unattainable resource for many families. We feel an obligation to service not only those families who cannot afford extracurricular activities, but to create an inclusive program for children from diverse backgrounds, sharing their love of the arts,” the group said.
“The goal is to create a sustainable, free-for-participants, inclusive youth performing arts group for our community.
“Young performers can participate in a full musical theatre production, with singing, dancing, and acting roles, as well as positions to help with stage craft. (Such as set design building, visual arts and programming, lighting, and learning stage management.) This would be at no cost to the participants, and funds raised from tickets and shows would go back to supporting the next production,” the trio said.
“All of the time by our directors and teachers is volunteered, and we are just looking to be able to reach as many children as possible in our community.”