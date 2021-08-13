No injuries in Thursday collision

Article content

Two-vehicle collision

No injuries were reported Thursday evening after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of North Front and Donald Streets in Belleville.

City police reported one vehicle could not be driven from the scene. They charged one driver with failing to yield to through traffic on a highway. They do not normally release the names of people charged with provincial offences.