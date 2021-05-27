No local outbreaks of COVID; 38 cases active

Article content

Hastings and Prince Edward Counties were free of COVID-19 outbreaks Thursday, though the active case count increased by one to 38.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported 7 new cases, including one health care worker, along with five new recoveries. No new deaths were reported. Eleven people have died locally since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There were 1,118 total cases logged, of which 1,069 were reported as recovered. There were 469 cases involving variants of concern identified in the region.

Three of the new cases were in Belleville. There were two in Tyendinaga-Deseronto and one in both central Hastings County and in North Hastings. With the exception of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, here were active cases in every local zone tracked by the health unit.

The health unit also declared an end to the outbreak at an undisclosed Belleville workplace. It was limited to a single case.