No local outbreaks of COVID; 38 cases active

Postmedia Staff
May 27, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation
There were no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region but the total number of cases held relatively steady, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported.
There were no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region but the total number of cases held relatively steady, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported. Photo by Luke Hendry

Hastings and Prince Edward Counties were free of COVID-19 outbreaks Thursday, though the active case count increased by one to 38.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported 7 new cases, including one health care worker, along with five new recoveries. No new deaths were reported. Eleven people have died locally since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There were 1,118 total cases logged, of which 1,069 were reported as recovered. There were 469 cases involving variants of concern identified in the region.

Three of the new cases were in Belleville. There were two in Tyendinaga-Deseronto and one in both central Hastings County and in North Hastings. With the exception of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, here were active cases in every local zone tracked by the health unit.

The health unit also declared an end to the outbreak at an undisclosed Belleville workplace. It was limited to a single case.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

There were six people with the virus in Belleville General Hospital. Two were in intensive care and one on a ventilator.

Ontario’s Ministry of Health had recorded no current cases in long-term care homes in the two counties.

The health unit reported 81,914 residents in total, or 49 per cent of the population, had received one dose of vaccine, with 7,113, or four per cent, vaccinated fully with two doses.

Across Ontario, there were 1,135 new cases, 2,302 recoveries and 19 more deaths. To date 8,697 people in the province had died of COVID-19.

Hospitalizations declined by one case from a day earlier and totalled 1,072. There were 650 patients in intensive care, a decrease of 22, and 452 patients on ventilators.

Canada recorded 2,331 new cases for a total of more than 1.37 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. There were 34 new deaths nationally; Canadian deaths from the virus totalled 25,303.

Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at more than 168.5 million cases with more than 3.5 million deaths reported.

More information on COVID-19 and related supports is available on the health unit’s website at hpepublichealth.ca.

Latest National Stories

News Near Belleville

This Week in Flyers