No new COVID cases; 15 per cent of eligible residents have second dose

There were further vaccinations but no further infections of COVID-19 in Thursday’s update by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

There remained six active cases – three apiece in Belleville and Quinte West – and one hospitalization. The hospitalized patient was not in intensive care.

There were no new recoveries, deaths, variants of concern or outbreaks of COVID-19 in the two counties.

To date there had been 1,127 cases, with 1,110 deemed recoveries and 11 deaths.

Fifteen per cent of local residents eligible for second doses of vaccine had received them; they totalled 24,785 people ages 12 and older.

First doses totalled 108,147 residents ages 12 and older, or 70 per cent of those eligible.

Ontario recorded 370 new cases, 635 recoveries and seven more deaths, the province’s website stated. To date 8,935 people in the province had died of COVID-19.

The province’s hospitalizations declined by 41 cases from a day earlier and totalled fell below 400, with 397.