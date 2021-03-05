





Article content More federally-approved vaccines may shorten Ontario’s timeline for vaccinating residents against COVID-19, provincial authorities say. But they also say factors affecting vaccination are changing daily and the situation remains “fluid.” It’s expected 75 per cent of those eligible will seek vaccination, but if more do, that could lengthen the process, officials said. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. More vaccines speed up process; no new local cases Back to video Rick Hillier, the retired national defence chief now overseeing Ontario’s vaccination process, said every eligible and consenting Ontarian could receive a first dose by June 20. “We’ve had a seismic shift in our vaccination opportunities and the program to roll it out,” Hillier told reporters Friday, saying new developments could help the province to “crush” its timelines. It came after Health Canada approved a single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and preparations to deliver an Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Canada has pre-purchased 10 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and has options to buy another 28 million doses.

Article content Ontario officials said 113 mass vaccination clinics will start operating this month, with maximum capacity of four million doses per day across public health units, though officials administration will vary based on supply and local considerations. As part of the second phase of vaccinations, doses will be offered starting in April to people with specific health conditions, including organ transplants, diabetes, cancers, heart disease, pregnancy, dementia and more, to residents and staff in congregate care settings including correctional facilities, shelters and developmental facilities. There are also plans to start administering shots to seniors 75 and older starting in April. Based on a timeline prepared before the Johnson & Johnson approval was announced, the province said it was aiming to get first shots to everyone 60 and older by the end of May or early June, if not earlier. The vast majority of deaths from COVID-19 in Ontario, and across the country, have been among people aged 60 and older. Other risk factors including neighbourhood, existing health conditions and inability to work from home will be prioritized in the second phase of the rollout. Essential workers who can’t work from home, including educators, will be offered doses at the end of the second phase, though the timeline is subject to change. The province laid out more details on which essential workers will be eligible to receive their shots first. Vaccinations among that group will start with school staff, first responders, childcare workers, food manufacturing workers and agriculture workers.

Article content No new local cases Hastings-Prince Edward on Friday had no new cases of COVID-19 and fewer active cases. But two cases confirmed previously were linked to variants of the novel coronavirus, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health’s daily update showed. The people who contracted those variants of concerns, or VOCs, were in isolation Friday “and the risk to the community is considered to be contained,” health unit spokesperson Emily Tubbs wrote via e-mail. “At this time, there is no evidence to suggest community spread of VOC in our region.” She added genomic testing to determine which variants were involved was not yet complete. The health unit’s daily update listed 18 active cases: 14 in Belleville, two in Tyendinaga-Deseronto, and one each in Prince Edward County and on the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory. Two outbreaks, one in Belleville and one in central Hastings County, continued, but with unchanged case counts. The seven-day case rate decreased slightly to 10.7 cases per 100,000 people. There were no hospitalizations related to COVID-19. The region had recorded 425 cases, 401 recoveries and six deaths since the pandemic began. In addition, 4,783 doses of vaccine have been administered locally, an increase from Thursday of 660. Hastings-Prince Edward remained in the green zone of Ontario’s pandemic framework. A stay-at-home order will lift next week in Toronto, Peel Region and North Bay Parry Sound, which will move to the grey/lockdown level.

Article content The three Ontario regions were the last ones still under the order, while most of the province switched back last month to the colour-coded system. More doses coming earlier The manufacturer of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, meanwhile, has pushed up its shipment schedule to send an extra 1.5 million doses this month, and another two million doses in April and May that were expected to arrive this summer. Despite the promising developments, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is sticking to its original target of vaccinating every Canadian adult who wants a shot by the end of September. “We have reasons to be optimistic,” he said. “But at the same time, we also know that these are global supply chains that are being set up and there’s always possibility for disruptions.” Ontario’s online appointment-booking system and customer-support hotline will launch March 15 to allow eligible people to book their vaccinations. Hillier said it’s been a hard winter but asked people to maintain public-health measures. “We need your patience just a little bit longer,” he said. “In the meantime, let’s not let COVID-19 re-emerge.” With files from Intelligencer staff

