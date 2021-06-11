No new COVID cases Friday as province reopens

No new local cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, the first day of Ontario’s reopening.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health data showed there remained an active case in Trenton and one in Belleville; they were reported Wednesday and Thursday.

There were no new recoveries, deaths or outbreaks of COVID-19 in the two counties.

One person was in hospital but not in intensive care.

One more past case was identified as a variant of concern. To date 491 of the region’s 1,123 total cases were due to variants of concern.

By Friday, 104,159 residents, or 62 per cent of the population, had received one dose of vaccine. Second doses totalled 17,395, or 10 per cent of residents.

Across Ontario, there were 574 new cases, 850 recoveries and four more deaths, the province’s website stated. To date 8,935 people in the province had died of COVID-19.

The latest projections in Ontario suggest sharply lower case counts and positivity rates in the immediate future, but concerns remain about the more transmissible Delta variant.