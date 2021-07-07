No new COVID cases Wednesday; six still active

There were no new cases of COVID-19 in Hastings-Prince Edward on Wednesday.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health’s daily update showed the number of active cases held steady at six.

There were also no active outbreaks and no new recoveries or deaths.

The latest local COVID-19 statistics from the health unit:

Active cases: 6

Hospitalizations: 0

Patients in intensive care: 0

On ventilator: 0

Outbreaks: 0

Total cases: 1,134

Total recoveries: 1,117

Total deaths: 11

Total variant-of-concern cases: 499

Residents ages 12 and older with one dose of vaccine: 115,268 (77% of those eligible)

With second dose: 60,806 (41%)

Military staff at CFB Trenton with one dose: 2,542

With two doses: 2,569

More information on COVID-19: hpepublichealth.ca

To book vaccination: ontario.ca/bookvaccine or 1-833-943-3900.