No new COVID cases Wednesday; six still active

Postmedia Staff
Jul 07, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health headquarters seen Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Belleville, Ont. Luke Hendry/The Intelligencer/Postmedia Network FOR PAGINATORS: Hastings Prince Edward Public Health headquarters in Belleville.
There were no new cases of COVID-19 in Hastings-Prince Edward on Wednesday.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health’s daily update showed the number of active cases held steady at six.

There were also no active outbreaks and no new recoveries or deaths.

The latest local COVID-19 statistics from the health unit:

  • Active cases: 6
  • Hospitalizations: 0
  • Patients in intensive care: 0
  • On ventilator: 0
  • Outbreaks: 0
  • Total cases: 1,134
  • Total recoveries: 1,117
  • Total deaths: 11
  • Total variant-of-concern cases: 499
  • Residents ages 12 and older with one dose of vaccine: 115,268 (77% of those eligible)
  • With second dose: 60,806 (41%)
  • Military staff at CFB Trenton with one dose: 2,542
  • With two doses: 2,569

More information on COVID-19: hpepublichealth.ca

To book vaccination: ontario.ca/bookvaccine or 1-833-943-3900.

