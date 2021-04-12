





Article content No home vaccinations for COVID-19 are planned for Hastings and Prince Edward Counties, with authorities citing difficult logistics and limited resources. Mobile vaccination teams are at work in the region and community paramedics continue to test some people in their homes for the virus. That has prompted public questions about the possibility of home vaccinations, such as for people who may have difficulty getting to mass-vaccination centres. There are currently centres in Belleville, Bancroft, Madoc Township, Trenton and Picton. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. No resources for home vaccination visits: officials Back to video “This is really resource-intensive,” medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza said. He said mobile teams were already travelling around the area to vaccinate people in long-term care and retirement homes. That’s a provincial priority; older people are at greater risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19, and congregate-living settings may give the virus a chance to spread more quickly, he said.

Article content “We need to get to the congregate settings” before any other mobile service is planned, Oglaza said. Most local vaccinations delivered in the region by public health workers and their partners, including paramedics, involve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. But it has strict storage and transportation requirements, including storage below the temperature of typical freezers. Chief Doug Socha of Hastings-Quinte Paramedic Services said the vaccine must be kept stable and patients have to be monitored after vaccination. That can be arranged for vaccinating groups, such as in retirement or long-term care homes, he said, but makes it difficult to get to individual residents’ homes. He said community paramedics’ mobile team is overseen by health unit workers. If public health officials want “the paramedic service to shift or add more resources, then we would do whatever we can to help support them,” Socha said. Tweed Mayor Jo-Anne Albert chairs the Hastings and Prince Edward Counties Board of Health. She had earlier pushed for more mobile testing but said recently she knows doing the same thing for vaccinations isn’t feasible. “Now that I realize how fragile that Pfizer (vaccine) is, I understand,” Albert said. She is also Hastings County council’s delegate to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario and said she has heard other politicians talk about mobile vaccination. Albert also said the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine is increasing, with about 1,800 doses received last week in the region. They’re to be distributed by primary care providers.

Article content Details of distribution via primary care were not immediately available. Frustrated by supply limits Albert said she understands the public’s frustration with the pace of vaccination and she knows younger groups “would love to get vaccinated.” With some exceptions for groups prioritized by the province, eligibility at mass-vaccination clinics is limited to people turning 60 or older this year. At pharmacies, it’s 55 and older. “People are wishing we had more – that we could move faster. But you can’t move faster if you don’t have the doses,” Albert said. “Everyone watches Toronto news,” she said, explaining people may not realize pandemic-related issues in Toronto and other virus hotspots are managed differently than in other areas. That includes different allotments of vaccine, something that’s difficult to change, she said. “The only way we can do that is to advocate to the federal government. “I personally believe we should have been on the ball more with the vaccines with the federal government,” Albert said. She also said she received her first dose recently and was among the people to have difficulty booking an appointment. Albert said her first attempt to book online was hampered by a problem with the provincial booking system. When she called the provincial hotline, the same problem occurred. “They couldn’t find the clinic in Eldorado,” she said. Yet Albert said she was then able to go online and, within three minutes, book an appointment at Loyalist College clinic in Belleville. “Those little kinks are being cleared out,” she said. Health unit officials also said they are aware of some issues which are being addressed as they arise. But they also said all available clinic appointments were booked until April and more may be added if vaccine supply allows. Albert said she was happy to have received hers. “You feel good once you get it. You feel a bit safer.” Appointments must be booked online at ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

