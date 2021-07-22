Northumberland completes community safety plan

It will guide the efforts and investments of partner agencies to address the root causes of crime and complex social issues, improving quality of life in Northumberland.

Co-designed by an advisory committee of local agencies, the plan is the product of two years of community consultation and multi-sector collaboration.

Following Northumberland County Council’s endorsement on June 16, a Northumberland Community Safety and Well-Being Plan has been submitted to the Province.

Community partners in Northumberland will work closely under a new safety and well-being plan to make life safer for residents.

The plan outlines four overarching priorities for enhanced inter-agency coordination, including homelessness/affordable housing; substance use/addictions; poverty, employment, and income; and mental health.

Municipalities were required, under the province’s Safer Ontario Act, 2018 to develop a Community Safety and Well-Being Plan and submit this to the province by July 2021.

The Community Safety and Well-being Plan Advisory Committee had representation from service sectors identified by the Province including municipalities, police and fire services, health/mental health, education, social and community services, and custodial services for children and youth.

“The creation of a community safety and well-being plan for Northumberland has been an opportunity to build on a strong history of partnership and shared services between local human service agencies to meet the needs of our community,” said Lisa Horne, advisory committee chair and Northumberland County director of community and Social Services in a press release.

“The development and implementation of a made-in-Northumberland strategy for community safety and well-being will promote coordinated action across sectors and agencies to assess and address areas of risk in our community that contribute to crime and complex social issues. Using evidence-based strategies and programs, we will collaboratively advance local priorities to achieve measurable outcomes and improve the overall well-being of our community,” she said

With the plan now submitted to the Province, the advisory committee structure will transition to a new governance model focused on implementation.

The Northumberland Safety & Well-being Collaborative Table will report annually to county council on the progress of actions identified in the plan and the successes achieved, as well as challenges and new opportunities that have been identified.

To review the final report, along with supporting details, please visit northumberland.ca/SafetyAndWellbeing.

