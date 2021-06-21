Number of active COVID cases declines to three
The local COVID-19 situation continued on Monday to improve, with no hospitalizations or new cases and a decline in the number of cases still active.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health’s daily pandemic showed two new recoveries and three active cases, a decrease from the five cases active on Friday.
As of Monday, June 21, anyone who received a first dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or the Moderna vaccine on or before May 9 is eligible to book or rebook a second dose.
People who received their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine may now receive a second dose – of that vaccine or one of the other two – eight to 12 weeks after their initial doses. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends they receive Pfizer or Moderna for second doses.
The latest local COVID-19 statistics from the health unit:
- Active cases: 3
- Hospitalizations: 0
- Patients in intensive care: 0
- On ventilator: 0
- Outbreaks: 0
- Total cases: 1,127
- Total recoveries: 1,113
- Total deaths: 11
- Total variant-of-concern cases: 493
- Residents ages 12 and older with one dose of vaccine: 109,599 (71% of those eligible)
- With second dose: 28,745 (18%)
- Military staff at CFB Trenton with one dose: 2,524 (84%)
- With two doses: 2,310 (77%)
More information on COVID-19: hpepublichealth.ca
To book vaccination: Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or 1-833-943-3900.