Number of active COVID cases declines to three

Postmedia Staff
Jun 21, 2021
The local COVID-19 situation continued on Monday to improve, with no hospitalizations or new cases and a decline in the number of cases still active.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health’s daily pandemic showed two new recoveries and three active cases, a decrease from the five cases active on Friday.

As of Monday, June 21, anyone who received a first dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or the Moderna vaccine on or before May 9 is eligible to book or rebook a second dose.

People who received their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine may now receive a second dose – of that vaccine or one of the other two – eight to 12 weeks after their initial doses. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends they receive Pfizer or Moderna for second doses.

The latest local COVID-19 statistics from the health unit:

  • Active cases: 3
  • Hospitalizations: 0
  • Patients in intensive care: 0
  • On ventilator: 0
  • Outbreaks: 0
  • Total cases: 1,127
  • Total recoveries: 1,113
  • Total deaths: 11
  • Total variant-of-concern cases: 493
  • Residents ages 12 and older with one dose of vaccine: 109,599 (71% of those eligible)
  • With second dose: 28,745 (18%)
  • Military staff at CFB Trenton with one dose: 2,524 (84%)
  • With two doses: 2,310 (77%)

More information on COVID-19: hpepublichealth.ca

To book vaccination: Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or 1-833-943-3900.

