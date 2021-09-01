Oglaza leaving health unit for Kingston
Hastings and Prince Edward Counties’ medical officer of health is leaving the job to take the same role in the Kingston area.
Dr. Piotr Oglaza, 46, is the new medical officer for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health.
Hastings and Prince Edward’s health board chair, Jo-Anne Albert, made the announcement Wednesday morning while opening the board’s first meeting since June. Board members had just completed a closed meeting with Oglaza.
“We heartily thank Dr. Oglaza for his unwavering dedication and tireless work for our community and his exemplary leadership,” said Albert, reading from a prepared statement. She said he will be “greatly missed” by the board, staff and public.
“His steady, compassionate and decisive leadership since has ensured that our region was, and continues to be, one of the safest places to be throughout the pandemic,” Albert said.
She noted his “critical” role through the pandemic while also recalling the many other programs under his oversight.
Born in Poland, the father and family doctor was initially a public-health resident at the Belleville-based health unit. He was hired in 2018 to replace Dr. Richard Schabas upon the latter’s retirement. Oglaza departs Oct. 15 and will replace Dr. Kieran Moore in Kingston. Moore is Ontario’s new chief medical officer of health.
The board approved Dr. Ethan Toumishey as acting medical officer of health and acting chief executive officer. Albert said regular health unit operations and pandemic response will not be disrupted during the change.
Family doctor Toumishey, 31, recently completed his residency in public health while working at the health unit and in July was hired as director of public health programs.
He’s originally from St. Stephen, N.B. After studying biomedical science at the University of Ottawa, he studied medicine at Dalhousie University and completed a master’s degree in public health and preventative medicine at Queen’s University. He has worked as a family doctor and is a guest lecturer at Queen’s.
Albert is now part of the recruitment committee to hire a new medical officer. Joining her are Jan O’Neill, the board’s vice-chair and the mayor of Marmora and Lake; Michael Kotsovos, a board member and Quinte West councillor; and Bill Sandison, board member and Belleville councillor.
“We do want to take our time and have a planned and thoughtful approach,” Albert told the board.
“This is not a process that is done overnight,” health unit administration director Valerie Dunham added. No timeline was given.
She said the committee will devote the work and time required to ensure “we get the best candidate.”
Oglaza, who had worked closely with his Kingston-area predecessor, Dr. Moore, had been received warmly by Hastings-Prince Edward staff for his keen, hands-on approach to such issues as the opioid crisis.
He said he is sad to leave a job he loves but looking forward to the future and grateful for the efforts of “incredibly dedicated and hard-working staff of Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.
“Despite the fiscal challenges … we continue to face, you have always acted in the best interest of our residents,” he said. “You really make me proud.”
He said he leaves the health unit in Toumishey’s “very capable hands.”
Oglaza also thanked local agencies for helping with coronavirus vaccination.
“We could not have done this without your help.”
Toumishey thanked Oglaza for mentoring him.
In Kingston, meanwhile, the health unit’s acting chief executive officer, Linda Murray, praised Oglaza’s “strong vision” for improving residents’ health.
“We are confident Dr. Oglaza will serve our community with the care, passion and scientific expertise our residents have come to expect from their medical officer of health,” Murray stated in a news release.