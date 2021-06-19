"On the Move" campaign supporting military families
It’s moving season for Canadians in the military and their families, and staff of Trenton’s Military Family Resource Centre want to help.
Headquartered at CFB Trenton, the centre serves a group of more than 4,400 military members and 7,500 dependents living across the Quinte region. Hundreds of people use centre services every year and fundraising is crucial to those programs.
The centre’s On the Move Event, which began Saturday and continues until July 17, is a virtual fundraiser and awareness campaign intended to help military families relocate.
People are invited to get moving – by walking, running, cycling, etc. – while raising funds for the centre.
It’s currently posting season, a time when personnel receive new postings to other locations, sometimes taking them across the country or around the world.
“Postings can be both stressful and unpredictable for our military families,” centre executive director Tamara Kleinschmidt said in a news release.
“As a result, we wanted to help find a way to bring awareness to the journey these families endure, while continuing to support them through their move – and even after. More than ever our military families, especially those arriving this summer, could use some of that community love and support that we in the Bay of Quinte region are famous for.”
They can complete any distance from two kilometres to a half marathon during the period of the campaign, reaching campaign checkpoints along the way. Each checkpoint offers more information on the challenges and unique situations faced by military families who are moving.
“Every dollar makes a difference,” the release stated.
“To put that into perspective, $200 raised provides a military family the ability to access one evening counselling session.”
The centre’s mental health team provided more than 1,741 hours of mental-health support in 2019 and 2020, it states. That included services for adults, children, teenagers and couples.
Participants in One the Move will have a chance to win prizes based on the amount of money raised.
The top three will receive grand prizes worth more than $1,500.
“The pandemic really inspired our team to think outside the box for this event and I couldn’t be prouder,” said centre special events coordinator Sarah Stone.
“On the Move allows the community to interact and engage with each other, through friendly competition, while being respectful of COVID-19 restrictions.
“We really wanted this to be an accessible and inclusive event and I think we’ve achieved
that objective. No matter where you are, the distance you choose, or the method in which you get ‘on the move,’ we are forever grateful for the support.
“The money raised will go towards supporting some of our most critical services and programs that military families rely on at the Trenton MFRC.”
The campaign’s title sponsor is BMO; CANEX and Canadian Tire are event sponsors.
For more information, visit http://www.trentonmfrc.ca