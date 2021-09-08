Police briefs: one charged in theft case; assault charge

Belleville police charged one person on Tuesday with theft and mischief as a result of a theft investigation.

Two dirt bikes were taken on the night of Sept. 3 from a Benjamin Street property, Sgt. Kosta Brindakis wrote in a news release. He added police linked one person to the case and on Tuesday at 5:15 a.m. located a suspect vehicle on Everett Street and arrested one person.

Tara Hernandez, 30, faces five counts of theft over $5,000 and one count of mischief under $5,000.

She was released with a court date of Sept. 30.

It was one of three theft cases probed Tuesday by city police.

They received a complaint at 8:17 a.m. about the removal of a wallet from a Charles Street address; Brindakis said there were no suspects.

And at 10:30 a.m., a caller reported someone removed a large number of tools during the past week from a trailer parked at a property on Old Highway 2. Police had no suspects but the investigation continued Wednesday, Brindakis wrote.

Assault charge

A Quinte West man faces two charges in connection with a reported domestic dispute Monday in Tweed.

Central Hastings OPP responded to the report at 12:15 a.m. and stated Wednesday they charged a 35-year-old man with assault and possessing an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing Wednesday in Belleville.

“Victims of domestic violence are not alone,” an OPP news release stated. “If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources available to help.”

Another resource is the anonymous, confidential Assaulted Women’s Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. In an immediate crisis, call 911.