One new case of COVID-19; eight active

Hastings and Prince Edward Counties have a combined total of eight active cases of COVID-19 after one new case was announced Saturday.
The new case was that of a Belleville man in his 20s who had travelled outside the region Hastings-Prince Edward Public Health’s daily update showed.
There were no hospitalization or outbreaks tied to the virus, the update noted.
There were three active cases in Quinte West, two in Belleville, and one each in North Hastings, central Hastings County, and Prince Edward County. All of the current cases involved people younger than age 70.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 443 cases, 429 recoveries and six deaths in the region. Eight cases have been linked to variants of concern.
Vaccinations continue daily, with 19,812 doses administered in the region as of Saturday and 1,893 vaccinated fully.
There were 6,152 doses administered in the last week and 17,166 in the last four weeks.
One-third of the people who received their first doses were ages 80 and older. That age group accounted for 49 per cent of those who’d also received a second dose.
The region remained in the green zone, or level of fewest restrictions, of Ontario’s COVID-19 framework. Further bans on people from regions not at the green level remain in place: they are not allowed to dine inside restaurants or book stays in hotels, etc.
The region’s seven day case rate was 3.6 cases per 100,000 people and the positivity rate for the same period was 0.2 per cent.
The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health region, meanwhile, will move on Monday into the yellow zone.
“From a numbers vantage point, we are touching or in the orange zone,” the area’s medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, said Thursday. Infection statistics are, however, only one of three factors for changing zones: the other two are the capacities of the health care and public-health systems to keep pace.
“The context, though, that’s important is that we have not had any impact on the health-care system to date,” Moore said. “There’s no one admitted in the hospital, there’s no one in the intensive care unit, which is great.”