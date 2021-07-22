One new case of COVID-19 in Hastings and Prince Edward

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported Thursday one new case of COVID-19 and nine active cases.

There were 1,145 total cases logged, of which, 1,125 were reported as recovered.

There were 500 cases involving variants of concern identified in the region.

There have been 11 deaths linked to COVID-19 to date.

There were zero outbreaks listed.

There is one person listed in hospital, one in ICU and none on a ventilator.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health said 119,927 residents have been vaccinated in the region with a first dose while a further 90,205 residents have received a second dose.

Ontario reported new 185 daily cases Thursday and seven new deaths.

Ontario COVID-19 statistics showed there were 548,794 total cases with 538,124 resolved.

There were 9,307 deaths to date.

Across the province, 140 people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 141 in ICU with a further 84 patients on a ventilator.

In Canada, a total of 1.42 million cases have been recorded of which 1.39 million were listed as recovered.

Nationally, there were 4,737 cases listed as active and 26,512 deaths to date.

Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at 192.3 million cases with 4.1 million deaths reported, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centre.

There have been 3.7 billion vaccine doses administered around the world to date.