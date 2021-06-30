One new COVID case; two active
The local COVID-19 case count increased on Wednesday by one person.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health’s daily update showed a total of two active cases in the region. It reported a Quinte West resident between the ages of 19 and 29 had contracted the virus outside the region.
There were no local hospitalizations or outbreaks and no new recoveries or deaths related to the virus.
The latest local COVID-19 statistics from the health unit:
- Total cases: 1,129
- Total recoveries: 1,116
- Total deaths: 11
- Total variant-of-concern cases: 493
- Residents ages 12 and older with one dose of vaccine: 113,300 (76% of those eligible)
- With second dose: 48,016 (32%)
- Military staff at CFB Trenton with one dose: 2,542
- With two doses: 2,569
More information on COVID-19: hpepublichealth.ca
To book vaccination: ontario.ca/bookvaccine or 1-833-943-3900.