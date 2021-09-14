This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Ontario’s vaccination passport plan is both late and flawed, the provincial’s Official Opposition leader says.

Article content “(Premier) Doug Ford is not putting public health first — emboldening the anti-vax crowd,” NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said Tuesday in a news release.

“Ford should be reaching out to people having challenges getting a vaccine, and getting tough with anti-vaxxers. We need a solid vaccine certificate program, and safety zones to stop anti-vax protestors from interfering at businesses, hospitals and clinics.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Vaccination passport plan too late, incomplete, confusing: Horwath Back to video Provincial officials on Tuesday announced more details of the passport program. It starts Sept. 22. Health Minister Christine Elliott said the passport program “will encourage even more Ontarians to receive the vaccine and stop the spread of COVID-19.” People entering certain businesses and other venues will have to show either a printed or digital copy of a vaccination receipt. Starting Oct. 22, a digital certificate will be in use, though those without digital devices will be allowed to keep using printed receipts, officials said. Proof of full vaccination, along with government photo identification, will be required to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, concert halls, cinemas, indoor sports venues and gaming facilities. Businesses must ensure the name on the document and the name on the identification match. There will be a number of exemptions, including those who must go indoors to use a washroom, pick up an order or make a retail purchase, as well as those who are attending a wedding or funeral rite, but not the social gathering that follows in an event space.

Article content But Horwath said the program comes “late, and the list of exemptions makes no sense,” with no government solutions offered Tuesday. “All non-essential businesses and activities should require a vaccine certificate,” Horwath said in news release. “Every time the government comes forward with something that’s not complete, or is inadequate, it just gives more oxygen to those anti-vaxxer groups,” she said in a statement. She called the government’s plan “totally confusing.” Both people who have medical exemptions from vaccination and those vaccinated fully deserve protection during outings with other people, she said. “People who did the right thing deserve to have fun and be safe.” Physicians and nurse practitioners can issue exemptions — but these will be very limited, said Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health. The first exemptions identified will be for those who have had an anaphylactic reaction to vaccination and those who have inflammation of the heart, with a few other potential exemptions under investigation. The law allows for prosecuting those who use fraudulent exemptions. Professional medical associations can impose discipline on members who hand out exemptions without good reason. The province also acknowledges that business owners will be able to call police or bylaw officers if they feel threatened by a confrontation and is keeping an eye out on businesses who are admitting unvaccinated patrons.

Article content “We’re working very closely with the solicitor general,” said Elliott. “The solicitor general has been in contact with police forces.” Kaleed Rasheed, the associate minister of digital government, said the government is now testing a mobile application to be ready for Oct. 22. But skeptics are already worried about the possibility for fraud and loopholes, and well as issues for those who do not own a mobile device or printer or were vaccinated in another country. Meanwhile, the province says its proof of vaccination policy has already resulted in a 29 per cent increase in vaccination rates. However, the province still has to vaccinate more than 700,000 people to reach its goal of getting first doses to 90 per cent of those eligible. It must also vaccinate 1.5 million more to achieve its goal of two doses for 90 per cent of eligible people. The “last mile” push to reach those who are unvaccinated will include physicians reaching out to unvaccinated patients and to answer questions, said Elliott. One new local hospitalization In Hastings and Prince Edward Counties, meanwhile, both the number of active cases of COVID-19 and the number of related hospitalizations increased on Tuesday by a single case. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health statistics showed six new cases, five new recoveries and no new deaths. Two people infected with the novel coronavirus were in intensive care at Belleville General Hospital, neither requiring a ventilator.

Article content The new cases totalled three in Quinte West, two in Prince Edward County and one in Belleville. The region’s total active case count was 29, up from 28 on Monday. Five of the new cases were those of unvaccinated people; one was vaccinated fully, the health unit’s daily report showed. All were no older than 39. One case was due to travel outside the region; the mode of transmission in the other cases wasn’t confirmed. To date 622 of the region’s 1,324 total cases were due to variants of concern. There had been 1,283 recoveries. The outbreak at Caressant Care Retirement Residence in Marmora remained ongoing but with no new cases beyond the 12 recorded as of last week. By Tuesday, 127,189 residents, or 85 per cent of the population age 12 or older, had received one dose of vaccine. Second doses totalled 113,758, or 76 per cent of residents. The percentages were unchanged from the previous day. More information on COVID-19 and related supports is available on the health unit’s website at hpepublichealth.ca. With files from Intelligencer staff

