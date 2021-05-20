One new local death due to COVID-19

Another person in Hastings-Prince Edward has died of COVID-19.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health on Thursday reported the death, the region’s 11th since the pandemic began. Public health officials do not release specifics of individual cases.

“This truly underscores the need to keep up with public-health measures and getting vaccinated,” the health unit’s Dr. Ethan Toumishey said.

“It is a very serious infection that can be transmitted very easily.”

He expressed condolences to the person’s family and to others affected.

“The community has done a lot to reduce the risk and reduce the numbers” of cases, he said, “but we need to keep it up.”

Staff reported four new and 56 active COVID-19 cases, an increase of two active cases.

There was one new recovery.

The Quinte West, Belleville, the central zone of Hastings County, and Tyendinaga Township-Deseronto each reported one new case. All were men ages 19 to 59. None of the new patients were hospitalized.