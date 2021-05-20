One new local death due to COVID-19
Another person in Hastings-Prince Edward has died of COVID-19.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health on Thursday reported the death, the region’s 11th since the pandemic began. Public health officials do not release specifics of individual cases.
“This truly underscores the need to keep up with public-health measures and getting vaccinated,” the health unit’s Dr. Ethan Toumishey said.
“It is a very serious infection that can be transmitted very easily.”
He expressed condolences to the person’s family and to others affected.
“The community has done a lot to reduce the risk and reduce the numbers” of cases, he said, “but we need to keep it up.”
Staff reported four new and 56 active COVID-19 cases, an increase of two active cases.
There was one new recovery.
The Quinte West, Belleville, the central zone of Hastings County, and Tyendinaga Township-Deseronto each reported one new case. All were men ages 19 to 59. None of the new patients were hospitalized.
There were 1,085 total cases logged, of which 1,018 were reported as recovered. There were 446 cases involving variants of concern identified in the region.
There remained five active outbreaks and three of the new cases were outbreak-related.
There were 15 people hospitalized, with six of them in intensive care and six on ventilators.
The health unit on Thursday reported 73,243 residents, or 43 per cent of the population, had been vaccinated as of Wednesday, with four per cent vaccinated fully.
New cases in Ontario again rose above 2,000 on Thursday after two days of lower counts. There were 2,400 new cases reported, along with 2,763 recoveries and 27 more deaths. To date 8,552 people in the province had died of COVID-19.
“My guess is that there’s probably a data-entry issue” causing at least some of the day’s increases, Ontario’s chief medical officer, Dr. David Williams, said during a briefing.
Hospitalizations declined by 81 cases from Wednesday and totalled 1,320. There were 721 patients in intensive care, a decrease of 14, and 493 patients on ventilators.
Canada recorded 4,814 new cases for a total of more than 1.35 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. There were 51 new deaths nationally; Canadian deaths from the virus totalled 25,050.
Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at more than 165 million cases with 3.42 million deaths reported.
More information on COVID-19 and related supports is available on the health unit’s website at hpepublichealth.ca.