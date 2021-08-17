Ontario announces new COVID measures as infection rates rise

Facing rising COVID-19 infection rates amid further spread of the coronavirus’ Delta variant, Ontario is giving third doses of vaccine to the most vulnerable and requiring health and education workers to either get vaccinated or undergo regular testing.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore announced the changes Tuesday afternoon in a news conference at Queen’s Park.

The province will also remain in its third stage of reopening for the foreseeable future.

Moore thanked all Ontarians who’ve been vaccinated; more than 81 per cent of those eligible have received at least one dose.

He said the Delta variant now accounts for more than 90 per cent of all new cases in Ontario. Rates of illness and of hospitalization due to COVID-19 are rising, Moore said.

Moore said it appears current vaccines have an effectiveness, percentage-wise, in the “mid-80s” against the Delta variant.

“We need to be proactive to avoid the reactive closures that result in significant impacts on our mental, physical, social and economic well-being,” Moore said.

“Every shot in arms is our best shot out of this.”

He said immunizations must be maximized to protect those most vulnerable to the virus.

If an upcoming student-vaccination policy follows the lead of the existing Immunization of School Pupils Act – the law governing vaccinations for measles, whooping cough, and more – then it would simply require parents to inform their local health units of a child’s vaccination status. It would not require vaccination.

As of Wednesday, province will expand eligibility for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children turning 12 this year.

Third doses will be available to transplant recipients and residents of long-term care, high-risk retirement homes, and First Nations elder-care homes. They will also be for patients on active treatment for certain cancers, including blood cancers, such as lymphoma, myeloma and leukemia.