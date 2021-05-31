Ontario COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000 benchmark
Good news on the COVID-19 front to quash the ongoing pandemic as people continue to languish under relaxed but stringent stay-at-home measures by the provincial government.
As the province started Monday taking appointments for people over 80 years of age for their second vaccination, the province said more than nine million residents have had their first dose.
Ontario COVID-19 health officials reported Monday daily cases dropped below the 1,000 benchmark for the first time since March 6.
On her twitter account, Christine Elliott, Ontario Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, tweeted “Ontario is reporting 916 cases of #COVID-19 and over 18,200 tests completed. Locally, there are 226 new cases in Toronto, 165 in Peel, 85 in York Region, 67 in Durham and 52 in Hamilton.”
The slow decline of daily case numbers is being closely monitored by the province which said reopening Ontario in three gradual phases over the summer will depend heavily on lowered daily case rates as well as reduced hospitalizations.
There were 13 more deaths attributed to the virus Monday and the province reported a total of 8,757 deaths since the pandemic began.
There were 531,459 total cases reported in Ontario with 510,135 listed as resolved.
There were 731 persons in hospital and 617 in ICU due to COVOD-19 with a further 398 patients on a ventilator.
New and active cases of COVID-19 locally continue to mirror a steady decline of cases across Ontario and the country.
Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 and 27 active cases Monday.
There were 1,123 total cases logged, of which, 1,085 were reported as recovered.
There were 490 cases involving variants of concern identified in the region.
There have been 11 deaths linked to COVID-19 to date.
There were zero outbreaks listed.
There were six people listed in hospital including three persons in the intensive care unit and one person on a ventilator.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health said 95,027 residents have been vaccinated in the region.
In Canada, a total of 1.37 million cases have been recorded as of Monday of which 1.31 million were listed as recovered.
Nationally, there were 35,935 cases listed as active and 25,512 deaths.
Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at 170.4 million cases with 3.5 million deaths reported, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centre.