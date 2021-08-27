Ontario reported 781 new daily cases of COVID-19 Friday with 22 of the cases identified as long-term care workers recorded earlier but newly added into the logs.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

There were 17 deaths reported by the Ministry of Health in its daily statistics but 14 of those were older cases.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ontario COVID-19 daily cases climb higher again Back to video

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, said 634 of the new cases were people confirmed through testing as being unvaccinated or of undetermined vaccine standing.

Ontario said 306 people were in hospital and 158 patients were in the ICU.

A total of 20.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the province as of Friday resulting in 82.63 per cent of the population receiving at least one dose.

Up to 75.68 per cent of the population has received two doses, statistics show.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported Friday four new coronavirus infections and 34 active cases.

There were 1,251 total cases logged to date, of which, 1,205 were reported as recovered.

There were 564 cases involving variants of concern identified in the region.

There have been 12 deaths linked to COVID-19 to date.

There are three outbreaks listed.

No patients were listed in hospital and no patients have been admitted to the ICU or are on a ventilator.

The health unit reported 123,843 people received their first dose and 108,046 have received their second vaccine.

In Canada, latest numbers show a total of 1.48 million cases have been recorded of which 1.42 million were listed as recovered.

Nationally, there were 26,885 cases listed as active and 26,885 deaths to date.

Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at 214.8 million cases with 4.47 million deaths reported, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centre.

There have been 5.1 billion vaccine doses administered around the world to date.