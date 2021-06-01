Ontario COVID-19 new daily cases plunge to 699 Tuesday

Article content

Ontario’s daily COVID-19 statistics plunged Tuesday in a marked decline to 699 cases, 217 lower than the 916 cases reported the day before.

Health officials said it was the lowest number reported since Oct. 18 of last year.

On her twitter account, Christine Elliott, Ontario Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, tweeted “Ontario is reporting 699 cases of #COVID-19 and nearly 20,300 tests completed. Locally, there are 207 new cases in Toronto, 144 in Peel, 52 in York Region, 50 in Durham.”

Elliott tweeted that “as of 8 p.m. yesterday, 9,202,220 doses of vaccine have been administered.”

There were 11 more deaths attributed to the virus Tuesday and the province reported a total of 8,766 deaths since the pandemic began.

There were 532,158 total cases reported in Ontario with 511,703 listed as resolved.

There were 804 persons in hospital and 583 in ICU due to COVID-19 with a further 387 patients on a ventilator.