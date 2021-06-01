Ontario COVID-19 new daily cases plunge to 699 Tuesday
Ontario’s daily COVID-19 statistics plunged Tuesday in a marked decline to 699 cases, 217 lower than the 916 cases reported the day before.
Health officials said it was the lowest number reported since Oct. 18 of last year.
Ontario COVID-19 new daily cases plunge to 699 Tuesday
On her twitter account, Christine Elliott, Ontario Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, tweeted “Ontario is reporting 699 cases of #COVID-19 and nearly 20,300 tests completed. Locally, there are 207 new cases in Toronto, 144 in Peel, 52 in York Region, 50 in Durham.”
Elliott tweeted that “as of 8 p.m. yesterday, 9,202,220 doses of vaccine have been administered.”
There were 11 more deaths attributed to the virus Tuesday and the province reported a total of 8,766 deaths since the pandemic began.
There were 532,158 total cases reported in Ontario with 511,703 listed as resolved.
There were 804 persons in hospital and 583 in ICU due to COVID-19 with a further 387 patients on a ventilator.
There was more good news from regional health officials Tuesday.
Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 and a drop from 27 active cases Monday to 16 Tuesday .
There were 1,121 total cases logged, of which, 1,094 were reported as recovered.
There were 489 cases involving variants of concern identified in the region.
There have been 11 deaths linked to COVID-19 to date.
There were zero outbreaks listed.
There were five people listed in hospital including two persons in the intensive care unit and one person on a ventilator.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health said 97,104 residents have been vaccinated in the region.
In Canada, a total of 1.38 million cases have been recorded as of Tuesday of which 1.32 million were listed as recovered.
Nationally, there were 33,753 cases listed as active and 25,547 deaths.
Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at 170.8 million cases with 3.5 million deaths reported, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centre.