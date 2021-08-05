Ontario grants funding to regional festivals and events

Across Hastings and Prince Edward region, nine festivals and events will share in more than $330,000 in Ontario funding to host the public amid a partial pandemic reopening of the province.

The Ontario government is investing nearly $50 million to help 439 festival and event organizers across the province deliver innovative and safe experiences that allow people to safely reconnect with their communities.

The one-time funding increase – more than double the annual funding provided to the festival and event sector in the past – will ensure the long-term success of the festival and event sector, the province said in a press release.

According to the province, local recipients for the funding include events from Bellevile and Tweed and Prince Edward County.

Empire Theatre in Belleville will see funding of $35,155 to host musician Tom Cochrane.

The Tweed Elvis Festival will received $31,150 and Tweed Stampede and Jamboree receives $109,000.

The Dare to Share: Art in Wide Open Spaces will receive $70,000.

In Prince Edward, the Six Feet Festival will receive $27,500 in support, the Firelight Lantern Festival receives $18,755 and Ice Box: Art in the Heart of Winter will see $23,730 in support.

The County FM Radiothon will receive $4,956 while Comedy Country 2021 has been scheduled to receive $14,225.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, was joined by Michael Thompson, Chair of the Economic and Community Development Committee, City of Toronto to provide details.

“For more than a year, the pandemic has disproportionately impacted tourism and culture – two major industries that bring people together and our communities to life,” said Minister MacLeod. “Increasing our annual support for festival and events will give the sector a much-needed boost as we continue to deal with the effects of COVID-19. Our government is supporting organizations that are finding new ways to safely engage and reconnect Ontarians with their local communities while creating local jobs.”