Ontario hockey, police communities mourn loss of Sgt. Steve Carter

Ontario’s hockey and policing communities are expressing deep sorrow at the early sudden loss of ex-Belleville Bulls’ defenceman and Kingston Police officer Sgt. Steve Carter.

A Kingston native, Carter, 46, died Thursday reportedly of a heart attack and his loss is being felt across the province including in Belleville where he played for the Bulls from 1992-1995.

He is survived by his wife, Amy who worked with Carter as a detective in Kingston, two children and family.

Kingston Police headquarters flew its flags at half-mast to honour their fallen officer who served on the force for more than two decades until his death.

Condolences poured in from many organizations saluting Carter’s hockey days playing with the Kingston Voyageurs prior to his three full seasons with the Bulls, the Detroit Jr. Red Wings and other teams later in his career before becoming a police officer full-time in Kingston.