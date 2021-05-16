Ontario hockey, police communities mourn loss of Sgt. Steve Carter
Ontario’s hockey and policing communities are expressing deep sorrow at the early sudden loss of ex-Belleville Bulls’ defenceman and Kingston Police officer Sgt. Steve Carter.
A Kingston native, Carter, 46, died Thursday reportedly of a heart attack and his loss is being felt across the province including in Belleville where he played for the Bulls from 1992-1995.
He is survived by his wife, Amy who worked with Carter as a detective in Kingston, two children and family.
He is survived by his wife, Amy who worked with Carter as a detective in Kingston, two children and family.
Kingston Police headquarters flew its flags at half-mast to honour their fallen officer who served on the force for more than two decades until his death.
Condolences poured in from many organizations saluting Carter’s hockey days playing with the Kingston Voyageurs prior to his three full seasons with the Bulls, the Detroit Jr. Red Wings and other teams later in his career before becoming a police officer full-time in Kingston.
Kingston Police Association tweeted that “flags fly at half mast as we grieve the sudden passing or our member Sgt. Steve Carter. Our love to his wife Amy (a KP detective) his children, family (father is a retiree) and everyone who is close with them. We are all experiencing profound sadness.”
The Ontario Hockey League also tweeted that it is “saddened by the loss of Sgt. Steve Carter who passed away Thursday at the age of 46. Steve played defence for the Detroit Jr. Red Wings and Belleville Bulls from 1992-96. #189.”
The OHL celebrated his career in hockey noting he “entered the OHL as a fourth-round pick of the Detroit Jr. Red Wings in 1992. He’d go on to spend three seasons with the Belleville Bulls where he registered 56 points (11-45-56) over 181 regular season games on the blue line. Carter helped the Bulls reach the OHL semi-final in 1995.”
The OHL said Carter played later on with the Canadian Hockey League’s Fort Worth Fire in 1996-1997 “before joining the Fort Worth Brahmas of the WPHL from 1997-99. He joined Kingston Police upon retirement from the game he loved so much.”
In a statement posted on the OHL website, Kingston Chief of Police Antje McNeely said, “Steve has been part of our Kingston family as a police officer since March 1999 and before that as a son of one our retired members.”
“Compassionate, smart, responsible, humble and true team player, he will be sorely missed, not only as a valued member of our organization, but also as a trustworthy friends.”
The Ontario Provincial Police offered its condolences to the Carter family and “to all who knew and loved Kingston Police Sgt. Steve Carter.”
The OHL Alumni tweeted it was “totally shocked and so very sorry to hear this terrible news today” and offered prayers to the young Carter family.