Article content Ontario Liberals are promising lower-cost child care if elected in June 2022, saying it will cut costs for families and help parents to get back to work. Leader Steven Del Duca made the announcement online Wednesday alongside Bay of Quinte candidate Emilie Leneveu. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Updated: Ontario Liberals table plan to reduce child care cost Back to video Should the proposed programs be implemented, a party news release stated, parents of infants, toddlers and pre-school-age children would save $3,600 to $18,890 per year per child. The care itself would not change, Del Duca said, but right now it is “brutally expensive.” Within 2.5 years of being elected, he said, the party would deliver universal child care at a cost to parents of $10 per child per day. Subsidies would remain for families with net incomes of less than roughly $45,000. Changes would come in phases, with pre-schoolers ages 2.5 to four eligible by the end of 2022, those 18 months and older by 2023 and all children in need ages four and younger by 2024, according to a party news release.

Article content The cost of before- and after-school care, meanwhile, would drop to $10 per child per day instead of the current range of $20 to $22, he added. He estimated the cost savings to be $2,300 per child per year. Incentives for ECEs “We’re going to need thousands of early childhood educators,” said Del Duca. The party pledges to recruit 30,000 people into those jobs, in part by offering free tuition for the required one-year college program – and, once they’re hired, to pay them at the same rate as early childhood educators in full-day kindergarten classes – between $23 and $40 per hour compared to less than $20 per hour currently. Better benefits are also promised by the party. The building of new child care spaces in schools, workplaces and public spaces would create 15,000 construction jobs, according to the release. The release claimed the changes would allow 40 per cent more parents – 130,000 of them – to work full-time. “I really do view this as economic policy as much, if not more so, than social policy,” he said. After a pandemic, he said, a “broad-based” economy is needed. “That means we need every single mom or dad – in particular the moms who have been forced out of the workforce during this pandemic because of the lack of quality, affordable, universal, licensed child care in this province. “I know that’s critically important in Bay of Quinte.” Flexible programs “We recognize different families have different needs,” said Del Duca, and so parents who do not choose the $10 daily care option would benefit from an increase of 50 per cent in the existing Childcare Access and Relief from Expenses, or CARE, tax credit to an average of $2,000.

Article content Del Duca said those who take 18-month parental leaves receive fewer benefits, as the rate normally paid over a year is stretched over the longer period. The Liberals also pledged to work with the federal government to help parents who don’t qualify for employment insurance. He said the Liberals would top up the funding to ensure those away from work for 18 months would receive the same monthly benefit throughout. Care options would be flexible in order to meet families’ needs, Del Duca and Leneveu said, and a Liberal government would expand not-for-profit child care and other programs for shift workers and parents working outside of regular business hours. Banking on federal funding The promises would cost about $4 billion, Del Duca said, but he explained Ontario’s share of $8 billion in federal child care funding should be about $3.2 billion. “It’s so imperative that we use this funding,” said Leneveu, who at 23 is the party’s youngest candidate. Del Duca said she is already helping to influence policy. Del Duca said he’d invest a further $1 billion. The release proposed cancelling the creation of Highway 413 and re-investing $8 billion in savings into new child care centres in schools. “It’s entirely doable and … what we need in this province,” Del Duca said of the proposal. He said the Progressive Conservative government has refused to pursue the federal dollars. Del Duca charged Premier Doug Ford’s government, including Bay of Quinte MPP Todd Smith, the minister of children, community and social services, had taken “several giant steps backward” by not providing the support needed by parents – including those of children with autism. “There are thousands of young families in Bay of Quinte who are looking at all their options right now” in considering child care, Del Duca said, adding they face “really tough” costs. Leneveu said she hopes children’s health, including mental health, will improve if the programs are enacted.

