Ontario offers free entry to Quinte’s provincial parks

The Ontario government is making it easier and more affordable to get safely outdoors and enjoy nature by providing free day-use permits at 115 provincial parks from Monday to Thursday until Sept. 2.

Sandbanks and Presquiile provincial parks are included in the offering.

Starting June 7, visitors will also be able to guarantee access to 17 select provincial parks to avoid long line-ups during popular and busy visitation times by obtaining a daily vehicle permit in advance.

Doing so will help avoid crowding, helping to make it safer for the public to enjoy Ontario Parks.

“Getting outdoors and spending time in nature can have many positive benefits on our physical and mental health this summer, as we recover from the impacts of COVID-19,” said Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks in a press release.

“That’s why our government is making it easier for people to safely enjoy nature by providing free day-use permits and making it possible to book day trips in advance, which guarantees access to the popular parks close to home.”

Visitors will be able to obtain a daily vehicle permit in advance for select provincial parks up to five days prior to arrival.

This will allow people to plan ahead and have guaranteed access, which means more time enjoying the parks, preventing overcrowding and less time in long lines.