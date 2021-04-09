





Article content Ontario Health has ordered all hospitals to “ramp down” scheduled surgery and non-emergent procedures by Monday. Change are to be made by 12:01 a.m. on that date and are intended to preserve critical care and staffing capacities amid increasing cases of COVID-19 and widespread community spread of the virus, Quinte Health Care stated Friday in a news release. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ontario orders hospitals to decrease non-urgent procedures Back to video “A small number of operating rooms at QHC Belleville General Hospital will remain available for pre-scheduled high-priority and urgent cases,” it stated. In Trenton, the day surgery programs for priority pediatric oral and dental surgery and urgent ophthalmology will continue. Trenton’s minor-surgery clinics, colposcopy and cystoscopy, will for now remain unchanged. Endoscopy in Belleville, Trenton and Picton will be prioritized and limited procedures will continue. “QHC’s surgical team is currently reviewing cases to determine which surgeries need to continue as planned and which surgeries will need to be deferred,” the release stated.

Article content Affected patients will be contacted directly. If you are not contacted, your procedure is still scheduled, it added. “We are sincerely sorry for the inconvenience to the patients impacted by the ramp down.” Full details of the process were still being discussed Friday, communications director Catherine Walker said. Kingston Health Sciences Centre announced similar changes. It includes Kingston General and Hotel Dieu Hospitals. President and chief executive officer Dr. David Pichora said the centre will monitor the situation daily and adjust as needed, but cancelling the surgeries and procedures will free up bed space and health-care workers. The news release said the centre will be have 23 COVID-19 patients from all over eastern Ontario in its three critical care units. The main intensive care unit is already at full capacity, but more than half are not COVID-19 patients. It also said the hospital is “well positioned to meet increasing demand.” He said the centre doesn’t yet need to open a nearby satellite care facility. Emergency care for those suffering trauma, strokes and heart attacks will continue at the hospitals, the release said. Diagnostic image tests such as MRIs, non-deferrable care for diseases such as cancers, and those who go into labour are still being accepted. “The public should continue to call 911 in medical emergencies and visit the emergency department and urgent care centre as needed,” the release said.

Article content Pandemic in brief The pandemic’s third wave caused increasing effects throughout the week on the local health care system and more, with updates and changes coming rapidly on Friday. In other local pandemic news: Booking problems: No further vaccination appointments were available at local vaccination clinics as of Friday. The Intelligencer has received reports from residents who’ve experienced multiple problems with the provincially-operated booking system and also a lack of appointments. “We continue to work with the province to resolve issues that arise with the provincial booking system. In addition, we understand that there are currently no available vaccine appointments at HPEPH vaccine clinics,” Hastings Prince Edward Public Health confirmed Friday in a statement to The Intelligencer. “New clinics will be added to the provincial site soon as more vaccine becomes available.” Updates are to be posted at hpepublichealth.ca and on the health unit’s social media accounts. “In addition, we encourage eligible individuals to check the provincial site regularly for updates. All individuals 55 and over are also encouraged to consider vaccination at local pharmacies.” All clinic dates for are booked until the end of April, the health unit reported. The dates are based upon the region’s expected vaccine shipments as allocated by Ontario. More groups will be eligible as vaccine supply allows, the statement added.

Article content Some residents have also reported not receiving notice of eligibility for vaccination despite registering for the health unit’s notification service. When asked about that issue, a health unit spokesperson responded only that notifications won’t occur if residents enter their contact information incorrectly. Hospitalization statistics : Quinte Health Care has resumed posting statistics on COVID-19 admissions and will update its website between noon and 1 p.m. daily. On Friday there were eight patients with COVID-19 in QHC’s care, four of them intensive care, with two of those on ventilators.

Article content Testing hours vary. Belleville and Trenton are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; Picton and Bancroft are closed on weekends. Precautions after vaccination: Even people who’ve been vaccinated fully must maintain all the usual pandemic precautions, medical officer Dr. Piotr Oglaza said. Most residents are not yet eligible for vaccination. Precautions should continue until everyone has access to full vaccination, which for most of the available vaccines means two doses, the health unit stated. That is not expected for many months, according to the provincial timeline. See intelligencer.ca for more pandemic coverage. With files from The Kingston Whig-Standard

