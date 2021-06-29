Ontario partially reopens Wednesday under Step Two
Ready for that long-awaited haircut?
Ontario’s Step Two of its Roadmap to Reopen plan is set for Wednesday two days ahead of schedule and will see significant changes in COVID-19 restrictions on residents.
A big change for regional residents will be the allowed reopening of personal care services at 25 per cent capacity, said the government, such as hair and nail salons but residents will still be required to wear a face covering.
Outdoor gatherings and public events will be able to host up to 25 people while indoor gatherings will be set at five people, the government said.
Essential retail stores in Hastings and Prince Edward and across the province can begin operating at 50 per cent capacity while non-essential retail outlets can operate at 25 per cent capacity, according to Step Two rules.
Fitness classes, gyms and religious services, weddings and funerals can host up to 25 per cent capacity per rooms, the province said.
Ontario, meanwhile, reported Tuesday 299 new daily cases of COVID-19 and 25 more deaths from the virus as the province continues to ramp up vaccines for all residents 18 and over.
Starting Monday at 8 a.m., all Ontarians aged 18 and older were eligible to book a second vaccination making 1.5 million more Ontarians eligible.
Roughly 9.9 million Ontarians have received at least one jab representing 67 per cent of the provincial population.
Ontario reported that it issued 265,231 more vaccines with 14.4 million vaccines now administered so far during the pandemic.
Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 and only one active cases Tuesday.
There were 1,128 total cases logged, of which, 1,116 were reported as recovered.
There were 493 cases involving variants of concern identified in the region.
There have been 11 deaths linked to COVID-19 to date.
There were zero outbreaks listed.
There were no people listed in hospital, in ICU or on a ventilator.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health said 112,866 residents have been vaccinated in the region with a first dose while a further 45,335 residents have received a second dose.
In Canada, a total of 1.41 million cases have been recorded of which 1.38 million were listed as recovered.
Nationally, there were 7,816 cases listed as active and 26,238 deaths.
Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at 181.5 million cases with 3.93 million deaths reported, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centre.