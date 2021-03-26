Ontario Premier Ford slams federal inability to deliver vaccines
After months of diplomatic urgings for the federal government to flow more vaccines to Ontario, Premier Doug Ford didn’t mince words in a candid briefing Friday.
After announcing a new hospital in Brampton, Ford harangued Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for an inconsistent delivery of vaccines to Ontario that is making it difficult for provincial health officials to get shots in arms.
This weekend, for example, Ontario expected to receive up to 600,000 doses of Moderna but that delivery has been delayed until next week.
The delay is the third one for Moderna experienced by Ontario not including delays of other vaccines such as AstraZeneca.
“This is the root cause, we do not have enough vaccines from the federal government and it’s a joke, 55th in the world,” Ford said. “I’m done, this is as frustrating as anything.”
“I’ve been very diplomatic, very complimentary and collaborative with the federal government. Enough’s enough. This is becoming a joke. We need more vaccines, simple as that. And we have shown the people of Ontario we have the capacity, we have the infrastructure. There’s 83,000 people vaccinated yesterday, we have hundreds of thousands of people waiting in line and at the end of the day, they’ve dropped the ball majorly,” Ford chided.
Ford asked all mayors to start calling their MPs to put more pressure on Ottawa to produce results.
Ontario’s COVID-19 numbers Friday, meanwhile, were reported at 2,169 new cases, slightly below the 2,380 new daily cases the day before.
The province also recorded 12 deaths bringing the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 7,292.
Ontario reported a total of 338,239 cases, of which, 314,384 were reported as resolved.
There were 913 hospitalizations in Ontario while 359 patients were in intensive care units and 215 people were on a ventilator.
Hastings and Prince Edward health officials, meanwhile, reported five new cases of COVID-19 and 15 active cases Friday.
There were 432 people listed as recovered.
The health unit said a total of 453 cases of the virus have been recorded in the community since the pandemic began.
There were nine variants of concern identified in the region, the health unit said.
No persons were listed in hospital, nor in the intensive care unit or on a ventilator.
There are no outbreaks listed in the region.
The local death toll from the virus stands at six.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health said 23,842 vaccines have been administered in the region and 1,901 people have now been fully vaccinated with a second jab.
The region remains in the green zone, or level of fewest restrictions, of Ontario’s COVID-19 framework.
In Canada, a total of 951,562 cases have been recorded of which 889,850 are listed as recovered.
Nationally, there were 38,922 cases listed as active and 22,790 deaths.
Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at 125.7 million cases with 2.76 million deaths reported, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centre.