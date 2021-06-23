





Article content Hastings County officials are asking Ontario’s new minister of long-term care to reverse a planned funding cut to the county’s two homes – a cut which they say will result in layoffs and reduced care for residents. Chief administrative officer Jim Pine said Wednesday staff received their latest funding documents about 10 days earlier. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ontario slashes long-term Manors' funding; Hastings County fights back Back to video And after analyzing them, they discovered Belleville’s Hastings Manor is set to lose $202,984 annually and Centennial Manor faces a cut of $48,213 a year. That news comes despite after a year of pledges from Premier Doug Ford and cabinet ministers to improve long-term care by increasing safety, staffing and daily care. Ontario has also invested significant funds into covering pandemic-related expenses in the sector. Yet the county homes aren’t alone: Pine said those in Lennox and Addington County, Frontenac County, the City of Kawartha Lakes, and the United Counties of Prescott and Russell were among those slated for reductions.

Article content He, Warden Rick Phillips and long-term care committee chair Paul Jenkins all said they and county staff were blindsided by the news. “We were caught completely off guard by this decision,” Jenkins, who is Bancroft’s mayor, said in a news release. “This is a slap in the face, no question about it,” he added in a telephone interview. “It’s a major step backward,” Phillips added from Tyendinaga Township, where he’s the reeve. Unless the county, Belleville and Quinte West cover the difference, the cuts will mean the loss of 3.25 fewer full-time-equivalent positions in Belleville and roughly three-quarters of one in Bancroft. Hastings Manor would see the largest reduction in care: about four minutes per resident per day. The politicians and Pine said the county’s reductions “may not sound like much,” but it’s a setback at a time when the county’s efforts and those in other homes have been focused upon reaching four hours of daily personal care per resident. Residents of the Manors currently receive about three hours and Ontario had committed to making four hours the standard by the 2024-2025 fiscal year and three hours in this year. The councils of Hastings County, Quinte West and Belleville made a joint investment in 2020 to increase care. Each Manor was to have about three hours per resident per day. That, however, had to be adjusted after the ministry based the standard upon care from nurses and personal support workers. The county’s plans had included recreation staff and others, Pine said. Each home’s current rate of care is a little less than 2.7 hours per resident per day.

Article content “We stepped up to the plate and accelerated the process and now the government’s dragging us backwards,” said Jenkins. Oversight questioned The officials said the documents were issued by senior ministry staff during the term of the last minister. Dr. Merrilee Fullerton was replaced by Rod Phillips in a June 18 cabinet shuffle. Phillips’ office did not respond to a request for comment by Wednesday’s deadline. Bay of Quinte MPP Todd Smith, Ontario’s new energy minister, was in a cabinet meeting Wednesday afternoon but said via a spokesperson he had contacted Phillips and was awaiting details. “I am hoping the minister actually doesn’t know anything about this,” Warden Phillips said. “Sometimes bureaucrats will send out information where the minister has no idea what’s been done,” he explained. Jenkins also suggested it may have been part of a routine process without Fullerton’s knowledge. “If there has been a sign-off by the minister, I’d sure like to know that,” he said. Jenkins said if there was no ministerial approval, he expects the government’s leadership is “not going to be that happy” upon learning of it. “This is an election year. I’ve gotta believe that this did not get passed through at the very top,” he said. “You would have thought that this would have been really under the microscope.” “Antiquated system” The changes are the result of a government system known as the case mix index, a measure of the average care requirement for residents of each home. It’s used in a formula to calculate funding.

Article content Jenkins called it an “antiquated system that has no relevance to what’s going on in a home today” and one using year-old data. “Many of those residents might not even be in the home anymore.” He said the formula creates a system of “winners and losers.” Pine said the county and the Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus have been pressing the government to change the system. And in the meantime, he said, the pandemic continues. As of Wednesday, 3,782 long-term care residents in Ontario had died of COVID-19, along with 13 workers in the province’s 626 long-term care homes. Nine homes, none of them local, had outbreaks of the virus as of Wednesday morning. Pine said county staff had sent a briefing note to councillors, the area’s two MPPs and two MPs. They’ve also written to the minister. Jenkins vowed to keep fighting. In the meantime, said Warden Phillips, “Hopefully the government will see it our way.”

