Ontario to enter Step 2 of reopening June 30: Ford
Ontario is moving to reopen the province in its second of a three-step plan June 30, two days earlier than originally scheduled, Premier Doug Ford said Thursday.
Daily COVID-19 numbers plummeted to 163 in Ontario, the province reported Thursday, alongside a further 12 deaths.
The latest figures represented the 17th day in a row that Ontario cases of the virus have remained under 300, statistics show with cases in the last week hovering in the 100s.
In his announcement, Ford said Ontario is moving into Step 2 of its Roadmap to Reopen at 12:01 a.m. Wed., June 30.
The relaxing of some restrictions will allow once again visits to hair salons and other personal services as well easing of some rules on gatherings and businesses.
In a statement from Queen’s Park, Ford noted that “because of the tireless work of our health care heroes, and the record setting success of our vaccine rollout, we are able to move into Step Two ahead of schedule on June 30 with the support of our public health experts.”
“We are proceeding safely with the re-opening of our province and will continue to work around the clock until the job is done.”
To get to this point, Ford said the province had to reach certain benchmarks as set out in the Roadmap to Reopen Plan, the vaccination of 70 per cent of adults with one dose and 20 per cent with two doses for at least two weeks.
The vaccination benchmarks will help the province stave off a resurgence of the virus officials hope.
Effective June 21, the province recorded 76 per cent of the population in Ontario aged 18 and older as having received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and over 29 per cent having received their second dose.
“More than 13.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered provincewide,” the Ontario government said in a statement, adding ICU hospitalizations have also decreased substantially.
“As of June 22, the number of patients with COVID-19 in ICUs is 305, including 10 patients from Manitoba, as compared to 450 two weeks ago. The province expects these positive trends to continue over the coming days before entering Step Two,” the province said.
Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, thanked “Ontarians who rolled up their sleeves to help us reach this exciting milestone. Every dose administered brings us one step closer to the things we’ve missed, so please sign up to receive the vaccine when it’s your turn.”
In a media release, the Ontario government issued a list of loosened Step Two measures, including:
- Outdoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 25 people;
- Indoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 5 people;
- Essential and other select retail permitted at 50 per cent capacity;
- Non-essential retail permitted at 25 per cent capacity;
- Personal care services where face coverings can be worn at all times, and at 25 per cent capacity and other restrictions;
- Outdoor dining with up to 6 people per table, with exceptions for larger households and other restrictions;
- Indoor religious services, rites, or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services permitted at up to 25 per cent capacity of the particular room;
- Outdoor fitness classes limited to the number of people who can maintain 3 metres of physical distance;
- Outdoor sports without contact or modified to avoid contact, with no specified limit on number of people or teams participating, with restrictions;
- Overnight camps for children operating in a manner consistent with the safety guidelines produced by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health;
- Outdoor sport facilities with spectators permitted at 25 per cent capacity;
- Outdoor concert venues, theatres and cinemas, with spectators permitted at 25 per cent capacity;
- Outdoor horse racing and motor speedways, with spectators permitted at 25 per cent capacity;
- Outdoor fairs, rural exhibitions, festivals, permitted at 25 per cent capacity and with other restrictions.
Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, reminded everyone to continue to use precautions against the virus.
“While we can now begin preparing to ease public health measures under the Roadmap, the fight against COVID-19 is not over and we must continue adhering to the public health advice and measures currently in place to maintain this great progress.”