OPP widow's sworn duty: ending barriers to mental-health care Photo by Luke Hendry / The Intelligencer

Article content Having found new purpose after her husband’s suicide, Belleville’s Sarah Routhier remains determined to turn her family’s suffering into ways to help others. Quinte West OPP Sgt. Sylvain Routhier died in July 2018. Two other OPP officers took their own lives within three weeks. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. OPP widow's sworn duty: ending barriers to mental-health care Back to video Sarah Routhier was swift and outspoken in pressing for changes within the OPP and in society’s approach to mental-health care. She’s since helped to form a charity, become a public speaker, joined several groups, and is writing a book. Sarah Routhier was, until two summers ago, Belleville’s municipal aquatic coordinator. But she left to focus on her three children and new projects, including studying business at Loyalist College. In November 2019, Sarah and a group of local serving and retired police officers founded the Sylvain Routhier Memorial Foundation. It has raised nearly $20,000 through golf and hockey tournaments.

Article content Those funds offset the cost for first responders to take week-long residential treatment sessions at Project Trauma Support in Perth. It’s dedicated to helping people recover from operational-stress injuries, including post-traumatic stress disorder. “If I would have known about this place before Sylvain passed away I think it really would have helped him out,” Routhier said. The foundation’s bursary program is in its second year. It awards $500 to those in post-secondary studies in police foundations or criminology. Four memorial bursaries are available to students of St. Theresa Catholic Secondary School, Prince Edward Collegiate Institute, Trenton High and Napanee District Secondary Schools. A bursary of $1,000 is awarded to Loyalist College students in policing, justice or related studies. Routhier is also the eastern region vice-president of OPP Beyond the Blue, a new non-profit group connecting officers with psychologists who have experience in working with first responders. “It’s another avenue for officers and their families to get help without having to contact their direct supervisor or the association. Sometimes that’s a bit of a barrier. They don’t want their career to be affected if they’re seeking resources or support.” Another project in which she’s involved is the proposed Heroes in Life memorial for officers who have died by suicide. Routhier said she’s collecting names of the fallen by calling all Ontario police chiefs.

Article content Valued advisor At the invitation of OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique, Routhier serves on a panel advising him on mental-health issues. Members meet monthly with staff, OPP Association representatives, charities and others. “She’s nothing short of an inspiration. She really has been able to provide very compelling, very passionate insight to changes that are required,” Carrique told The Intelligencer. “I’m very grateful to Sarah for her insight, for her courage, and for her leadership. “She has been key to changing thoughts, changing opinions, and the changing of policing culture to make it OK to talk about difficult subjects like suicide,” he said, describing her leadership of many “difficult discussions” within the OPP. “We certainly would not be where we’re at today in terms of the progress that we’ve made had it not been for the insight, the support and the hard work of Sarah,” said Carrique. Rob Stinson, the president and chief executive officer of the OPP Association, calls Routhier an “incredible spokesperson” for the issue. “Having people like Sarah on the team is invaluable because she’s lived the experience,” said Stinson. Routhier has just finished the first draft of a book detailing her experience since Sylvain’s death. Before the pandemic, she spoke widely on the subject, but it was “very draining.” The book is intended to ease that hectic schedule. The manuscript is now in the hands of a ghostwriter. No release date has been set.

Article content Routhier said her achievements are bittersweet. Sylvain’s mental-health struggle was brief and not without some help. But she said she feels he would still be alive had there been more care and compassion available for first responders facing mental struggles. Trying to make a difference has given her further purpose, she said. She chuckles when asked what Sylvain would think of the foundation and her advocacy. Given how private he was about his health, she wonders if he’d have been taken a little aback by her open, very public work. “It’s definitely helped me with healing and making purpose with Sylvain’s passing. “That’s what I focus on: what positivity can come out of his death. “I know he would be proud of what I’ve done so far and feel honoured that we’ve carried on his legacy for him.”

