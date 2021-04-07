





Share this Story: Organ donors needed amid drop in registrations

Organ donors needed amid drop in registrations Photo by Hannah Brown/City of Quinte West

Article content It takes just a few minutes and it could save a life – or many lives. More than 1,500 people in Ontario are waiting for organ transplants. The number’s remained relatively constant for several years. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Organ donors needed amid drop in registrations Back to video And members of the Transplant Advocate Association say donor registrations have declined by more than 50 per cent since April 1, 2020, mainly because of fewer visits to Service Ontario centres. This is Be A Donor Month in Ontario, and local residents who’ve received organs encourage everyone to register. Recipients raised the Be A Donor flag Wednesday at Quinte West city hall; Mayor Jim Harrison joined them. The city will also light the Trenton Bridge in green, the campaign’s colour. Kingston city hall was also scheduled to turn green and fly the flag. The day was Green Shirt Day in honour of Logan Boulet. The 21-year-old Humboldt Broncos hockey player and 15 others died in the bus collision in Saskatchewan in 2018. He had signed an organ donor card and six transplants resulted.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Belleville’s Jacquie Daley now breathes with lungs she received about three years ago. “I am more healthy. Since the transplant I’m able to do anything,” she said in an earlier telephone interview. She had been working as a nurse but had stop because of her failing lungs, a result of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. She relied upon an external oxygen supply, having to pull a portable tank with her when she left home. Daley said while she hasn’t returned to work due to an ongoing risk of infection, “I went from being a dependent to being a wife.” She and her family can now travel – pandemic notwithstanding – and do other activities together. She must still undergo regular blood and lung-function tests, along with COVID-19 testing. “When you have respiratory illness of any kind, you learn that your exercise is your medicine. Keeping your muscles fit and your heart fit is important than anything else. “I’m concentrating on honouring my donation by living every minute that I can and trying my best to keep my gift healthy – and together we’re both thriving,” said Daley. Prior to the transplant, she looked for others who had received organs. She found the Transplant Advocate Association, based in Kingston. It spans the area between Peterborough and Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Counties. “I was told that there was life after transplant,” Daley said. “It put me at ease.” Members have a support group for anyone affected by donation and transplants, including donors and their families. Membership is $10 per year.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Daley organizes the Belleville meetings, which at the moment are online. She said she’s one of 12 other Belleville residents receiving lungs since her own surgery in May 2018, and more are waiting. Group sessions include discussions about daily life, experiences with medication, information about transplants, etc. – but no medical advice is given, Daley said. The association also offers high school bursaries. One person in Ontario dies every three days because of a lack of a needed organ according to Ontario’s Trillium Gift of Life Network. It oversees donations and transplants. Yet only about one-third of Ontarians have registered to become donors. Organ donors cards are no longer used in the province and registration online ensures a person’s wishes will be known if needed, advocates say. But loved ones should also be informed so those wishes are respected after death. Association members say one donor may save as many as eight lives and help 75 others through tissue donations. Neither age nor medical conditions prevent donation. “Be a donor,” Daley said. “Have that conversation with your family. Let everyone know your wishes. “It really does save lives.” To register, visit http://beadonor.ca. To learn more about the association, visit http://transplantadvocateassociation.ca or call 343-884-6313.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Belleville