Ottawa pledges $63.8M toward flood protection Photo by DEREK BALDWIN

Lake Ontario shoreline property owners in Quinte, flooded in recent years by high lake water levels, will be helped by a new $63.8 million mapping project by the Canadian government, say officials. The federal government is taking steps to map and identify vulnerable areas across the country, including along the Great Lakes, as a first step to protect homeowners and businesses from property damage when water sources their banks. The funding was announced in the 2021 federal budget handed down by the Liberal government last week in Ottawa. Quinte West Mayor Jim Harrison, who has helped lead the charge regionally to pressure senior governments to protect taxpayers from flooding, told The Intelligencer the new funding is a good first tangible step to prevent flooding damages. Harrison hosted a large standing-room only rally in late 2019 in Quinte West at which hundreds of property owners gathered to protest Plan 14, a bi-lateral regulatory framework, which limits water levels on Lake Ontario and has since been suspended temporarily off and on to allow the International Lake Ontario- St. Lawrence River Board to release more water downstream from the Moses -Saunders Dam in Cornwall.

Article content So far this year, lower water levels have been recorded on the lake after higher amounts of water were released from the dam and a drier spring resulted in less rainfall for the region. “This is money that is available to different organizations to help put together the areas that are most prone to flooding. So what that means is that when they get those maps completed, the municipalities will have firsthand knowledge of areas that they should respond to first,” Harrison said, “and help those people who are in desperate need first.” The maps will “identify areas that are prone to flooding as a result of high water. Then we can respond with our assistance appropriately.” “I would say it’s great, over the years federal support is much appreciated and this is even more. This will give us firsthand knowledge what we need to look at first. This should be of great benefit to municipalities all along the northern shore of Lake Ontario.” Craig Stewart, vice-president federal affairs with the Insurance Board of Canada, said the funding is good news to work toward flood-prevent programs that will save homeowners and the insurance industry from millions in damages. “The federal budget proposes to invest in a wide range of climate adaptation measures that will keep Canadians safe from the escalating floods, wildfires, wind and hailstorms that are already happening as a result of climate change. In particular, we applaud the signature investments that will increase resilience to flooding, which is our greatest climate-related threat,” said Stewart.

Article content “Losses related to natural catastrophic events (events resulting in insured losses of $25 million or more) have averaged $2 billion annually between 2009 and 2020, compared with an average of $422 million per year in the 1983 to 2008 period, according to IBC data. That’s more than a four-fold increase in severe weather events, which are increasingly attributed to climate change,” Stewart said. The federal budget acknowledged much work needs to be done to prevent flooding given climate change. “Communities across Canada now face once-in-a century floods every few years due to climate change. These devastating deluges are damaging homes, businesses, and infrastructure. In fact, floods are Canada’s most costly natural disaster, causing over $1 billion in direct damage annually,” said the federal finance committee in its budget submission. “To make our communities safer and more resilient: Budget 2021 proposes to provide $63.8 million over three years, starting in 2021-22, to Natural Resources Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and Public Safety Canada to work with provinces and territories to complete flood maps for higher-risk areas.”

