Ottawa supporting chicken, turkey and egg farmers: MP Ellis
Article content
Quinte chicken, turkey and egg farmers will see be supported by the federal government through two new programs providing millions of dollars to help producers compete in markets, said Bay of Quinte MP Neil Ellis.
As secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Ellis, and MP for Glengarry-Prescott-Russell, Francis Drouin, announced details of two new programs designed to help drive innovation and market development for Canada’s 4,800 chicken, turkey and egg farmers, including the nearly 1,950 such farmers in Ontario.
Ottawa supporting chicken, turkey and egg farmers: MP Ellis Back to video
“Ontario’s chicken, turkey, and egg farms are vital to the health of our rural communities. Today’s investment emphasizes our government’s commitment to supporting supply managed sectors, as well as, the importance we place in producing high-quality food products here in Canada,” Ellis said in a press release.
The programs, totaling more than $691 million over 10 years, respond directly to requests from producer associations and provide full and fair compensation for market impacts from the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
The Poultry and Egg On-Farm Investment Program will provide close to $630 million over 10 years to support poultry and egg farmers through on-farm investments, including up to $220 million for Ontario. Producers will be entitled to an amount proportional to their quota holdings. Eligible projects are anything that helps a producer modernize, become more competitive and adapt to changing consumer preferences.
Advertisement
Article content
This includes new barn construction or upgrading equipment like feeding, watering, lighting, ventilation, heating, and comfort systems that will promote energy efficiency and reduce environmental footprint.
The Government of Canada will contribute up to 70 per cent of the project cost, a ratio increasing to up to 85% for young farmers to help ensure a strong future for Canada’s farms.
The intake of applications for the program will launch later this spring. Funding will be distributed starting in 2021-22, and will be allocated as follows: · $347.3 million for chicken producers, which industry estimates will total up to $119.4 million for Ontario; · $59.6 million for turkey producers, which industry estimates will total up to $23.8 million for Ontario; · $134 million for egg producers, which industry estimates will total up to $47.7 million for Ontario; and, · $88.6 million for broiler hatching egg producers, which industry estimates will total up to $29.1 million for Ontario.
The Market Development Program for Turkey and Chicken will provide $36.5 million for the Turkey Farmers of Canada and $25 million for the Chicken Farmers of Canada over 10 years.
This funding will help promotional activities that differentiate Canadian-made products’ reputation for high-quality, safe and sustainably farmed food that adheres to strict animal welfare standards.
Funding will be distributed to the national industry organizations, who will submit a multi-year strategy to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada for approval.
The intake for applications from these organizations launches April 13.